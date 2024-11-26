The Art House Gallery Hosts 7th Annual Affordable Art Show

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Art House Productions has announced the 7th Annual Affordable Art Show, curated by Andrea McKenna. Running from Friday, December 6, 2024, to Saturday, January 18, 2025, the show opens with a public reception on JC Fridays, December 6, from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, and concludes with a closing reception on Saturday, January 18, from 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The gallery will be open to the public Saturdays and Sundays from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm, with extended hours in December. Private viewings can be arranged by contacting gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

Featuring over 400 works of art by 138 local artists, all priced at $500 or less, the Affordable Art Show highlights an incredible variety of unique, gift-ready pieces. This year’s collection includes paintings, photography, small sculptures, handmade gifts, jewelry, and more—perfect for holiday shopping or adding to your personal collection.

“Our Affordable Art Show has become one of the most anticipated events in Jersey City's vibrant arts scene—and this year, it’s bigger than ever!” says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna. “With 138 talented artists and over 400 ready-to-purchase works, the show truly celebrates creativity and accessibility. This time of year is always a whirlwind, but it’s also one of my favorites. Curating and arranging hundreds of stunning small works in our beautiful, street-level gallery is an exhilarating labor of love. It’s a chance to meet fresh talent, reconnect with old friends, and immerse myself in the incredible energy of our local art community.”

Participating Artists: Beth Achenbach, Alexandra Alvarez, Eirene Arholekas, Sandy Asto, Francesca Azzara, Elena Barabashova, Kristian Battell, Jessica Becker, Peter Bill, Mariette Boerstoel, Joseph Borzotta, John Botti, Kirkland Bray, Kim Bricker, Haley Buchan, Amy Burns, Mary Jean Canziani, Karen Carattini, Miguel Cardenas, Cal R. Carter, Stella Chang, Jennifer Krause Chapeau, Roberto Colangeli, Anna Collevecchio, John Crittenden, John Crowley, Kristin J. DeAngelis, Carri Degenhardt, Erin A. DeLaney, Osmeli Delgado, Peter Delman, Beth DiCara, Ami Dobelle, Andy Drenzek, Isabelle Duverger, Andrea Epstein, Jada Fabrizio, Jim Fallon, Hao Feng, Eileen Ferara, Lisa Ficarelli Halpern, Teri Fiore, Jodie Fink, GiGi Garcia, Ofrat Gilady-Sten, Trish Gianakis, Ann Giordano, Suzan Globus, Christian Gonzalez, Janet Jeun-Gourley, Cheryl Gross, Susan Evans Grove, Alex Gulino, Frank Hanavan, Danielle Haskins, Bambi Held, Kevin Hinkle, MJ Hoehn, Valerie Huhn, Katerina Husmann, Suzanna Hyler, Frank Ippolito, Nirushi Jain, Shiva Jlayer, Nat Kalbach, Kando, Alex Katsenelinboigen, Tatyana Kazakova, Nermen Khalil (Heaven Studios), Eileen Kimbell-Meaney, Megan Klim, Maia Konowitz, Quincy Kmetz, Susan Knight, Rekha Krishnamurthi, Tali Rose Krupkin, Latinsilver, Al Lau, Joshua Lay, Laura Lou Levy, Sue Ellen Leys, Niki Li, Theresa Licari, Julia Lomba, Beatrice M. Mady, Ellen Martin, Zachary Mayo, Kevin McCaffrey, Patrick McCoy, Rachel Mifsud, Myiesha Miller, Vincent Minervini, Andrea Morin, Amuri Morris, Jen Morris, Kira Mrava, Irmari Nacht, Amy Neufeld, David Nicolato, Niecy's Closet & Crochet, Olga Nenazhivina, Shayla Nolan, Carol Nussbaum, Christy E. O’Connor, Jodi Oster, Kris P., Francisco Padilla, Sylvia Padilla, Deborah Pohl, Robert Policastro, Elianny Rodriguez, Brian Romeo, Bill Rood, Lucy Rovetto, Victoria Rozario, Amy Rubinger, Omar Saeed, Vince Salvati, Elena Samarsky, Ray Schwartz, Danielle Scott, Barbara Seddon, Gwenn Seemel, Francisco Silva, Deb Sinha, Christopher Soprano (Sop-Art Studio), William Stamos, Sayeed Syed, Dawn Tighe, Ruyin Tsai, Josh Urso, Ever Blanco Valverde, Loura van der Meule, Carmen Vega, Brittany Vogel, Olivia Wilber, Monique Young.





