That Motown Band Comes to bergenPAC Next Year

bergenPAC has announced one new show, That Motown Band on Saturday, April 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.

Do you love songs like “Heat Wave,” “Ain’t too Proud to Beg,” “Baby Love,” “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “My Girl,” and “Ain’t no Mountain High Enough”? Do you love artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes and The Four Tops? Then, you are going to love this group of talented vocalists and musicians. That Motown Band has been entertaining Motown fans for years.

Joining the Motown Band is Garfield Fleming. Garfield is a Soul Singing Vocalist of legendary status having been a member of The Delfonics for 25 years with William Hart. Garfield’s obvious resemblance to David Ruffin makes people look twice, but when he sings fans get lost in time! He sounds just like Bobby Womack, David Ruffin and can also perform the songs of many legendary artists. In 1981 Garfield released a single “Please Don’t Send Me Away,” which is still played all over the world. He gained much of his fame as a solo artist with that song and was received very well in many countries all over the world.

