Teaneck High School Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Teaneck High School (THS) is proud to present the Broadway musical, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, at the Helen B. Hill Auditorium at Teaneck High (100 Elizabeth Avenue). The musical has performances Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 8:00pm, and Sunday March 26th at 3:00pm. The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Based on The Comic Strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN, was written by Clark Gesner and opened in 1967, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award. The charming, witty, and heartfelt musical was revived in 1999 with updated music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show remains a favorite among theatregoers for its ability to transport the audience back to our days of childlike wonder and innocence. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends, as they play games, struggle with homework, and share friendship. The show is filled with delightful songs, is family-friendly, and wonderful for all ages; adults will really connect with these iconic Peanuts characters.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN is unique high school collaboration between THS faculty, alumni, and students. The musical is co-directed by T.S. Murphy (faculty) and Ari Hiller (alumni), with music direction by Linea T. Rondael (faculty), choreography by Lillian C. Smith, (alumni), technical direction and scenic design by Jamie Boyle (faculty), costumes and make-up by Emily Smith (faculty), and Haniya Khan (student) serving as the Stage Manager.

Director T.S. Murphy said "After last year's THS musical, The Wiz, we wanted to sustain the feeling of joy, possibilities, and overall happiness that can be lacking in society today. So when "Charlie Brown" came up, I thought what a great way to celebrate the beauty of an ordinary day ... how the simplest things can make you happy. This show is about that for me."

Alumnus Co-Director Ari Hiller returns to THS again to continue giving back to the school and community that gave him so much. Hiller said "This is an absolute joy. The faculty and students in this program always give 100% and it certainly shows on the stage. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the accumulation of so many gifted and talented people, and I'm over the moon that I get the opportunity to lend a hand in its creation.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, stars THS students Henry Hietikko-Parsons as the loveable and forever determined Charlie Brown; Sanai Betts as his dog, Snoopy; Alyssa Vasquez as his strong-minded friend Lucy Van Pelt; Nate White as Linus; Soleil Holmes as Sally; and Alex Perez as Schroeder. The ensemble features Anaiza Cruz (Violet), Sebastian Mendoza (Franklin), Wynton Daley (Pigpen), Sydney Zarro (Marcie), and Tova Roth (Peppermint Patty).

The cast and creative team are supported with an amazing team of over 30 THS students managing scenic crew, costumes, make-up, lights and sound. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to see the entire THS community in action, reminding us all that Happiness is ... live theatre!

Tickets are available on MySchoolBucks only, there will be no cash transactions for this production; seating is reserved only.