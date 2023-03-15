Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Teaneck High School Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The musical has performances Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 8:00pm, and Sunday March 26th at 3:00pm.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Teaneck High School Presents YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

The Visual and Performing Arts Department at Teaneck High School (THS) is proud to present the Broadway musical, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, at the Helen B. Hill Auditorium at Teaneck High (100 Elizabeth Avenue). The musical has performances Friday March 24th and Saturday March 25th at 8:00pm, and Sunday March 26th at 3:00pm. The show is produced by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Based on The Comic Strip "Peanuts" by Charles M. Schulz, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN, was written by Clark Gesner and opened in 1967, winning the Outer Critics Circle Award. The charming, witty, and heartfelt musical was revived in 1999 with updated music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The show remains a favorite among theatregoers for its ability to transport the audience back to our days of childlike wonder and innocence. YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN explores life through the eyes of Charlie Brown and his friends, as they play games, struggle with homework, and share friendship. The show is filled with delightful songs, is family-friendly, and wonderful for all ages; adults will really connect with these iconic Peanuts characters.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN is unique high school collaboration between THS faculty, alumni, and students. The musical is co-directed by T.S. Murphy (faculty) and Ari Hiller (alumni), with music direction by Linea T. Rondael (faculty), choreography by Lillian C. Smith, (alumni), technical direction and scenic design by Jamie Boyle (faculty), costumes and make-up by Emily Smith (faculty), and Haniya Khan (student) serving as the Stage Manager.

Director T.S. Murphy said "After last year's THS musical, The Wiz, we wanted to sustain the feeling of joy, possibilities, and overall happiness that can be lacking in society today. So when "Charlie Brown" came up, I thought what a great way to celebrate the beauty of an ordinary day ... how the simplest things can make you happy. This show is about that for me."

Alumnus Co-Director Ari Hiller returns to THS again to continue giving back to the school and community that gave him so much. Hiller said "This is an absolute joy. The faculty and students in this program always give 100% and it certainly shows on the stage. You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown is the accumulation of so many gifted and talented people, and I'm over the moon that I get the opportunity to lend a hand in its creation.

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN, stars THS students Henry Hietikko-Parsons as the loveable and forever determined Charlie Brown; Sanai Betts as his dog, Snoopy; Alyssa Vasquez as his strong-minded friend Lucy Van Pelt; Nate White as Linus; Soleil Holmes as Sally; and Alex Perez as Schroeder. The ensemble features Anaiza Cruz (Violet), Sebastian Mendoza (Franklin), Wynton Daley (Pigpen), Sydney Zarro (Marcie), and Tova Roth (Peppermint Patty).

The cast and creative team are supported with an amazing team of over 30 THS students managing scenic crew, costumes, make-up, lights and sound. Don't miss this amazing opportunity to see the entire THS community in action, reminding us all that Happiness is ... live theatre!

Tickets are available on MySchoolBucks only, there will be no cash transactions for this production; seating is reserved only.




Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Fos Photo
Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster
Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farc Photo
Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center Presents The New Jersey Premiere Of Award-Winning Farce CERTIFIABLY YOURS
Doors slamming, mistaken identities, and crazy props? It must be a farce! Get ready to laugh out loud with Certifiably Yours, an award-winning, side-splitting farce. Dragonfly Multicultural Arts Center, in residence at duCret Center of Art in Plainfield, is presenting the New Jersey premiere of Certifiably Yours, a comedy by Metuchen resident Lawrence Paone.
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week Photo
Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant Photo
Review: THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE at George Street Playhouse is a Vibrant and Wonderfully Performed Musical Comedy
George Street Playhouse (GSP) is currently presenting The 25thAnnual Putnam County Spelling Bee. It's the most fun you'll ever have going to the theatre!

More Hot Stories For You


Nettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This WeekNettingham Middle School to Present HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL JR. This Week
March 20, 2023

More than 70 drama students at Nettingham Middle School are gearing up to present Disney's 'High School Musical Jr.' March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. and March 26 at 2 p.m.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New PlaysHudson Theatre Works Presents PLAYWORKS Readings Of New Plays
March 17, 2023

Hudson Theatre Works continues to shine a light on local playwrights and nurture their voices with the upcoming PlayWorks, where readings of new plays by contemporary and local playwrights are presented and the audience shares in the creative process, and the admission is free.
State Theatre New Jersey And Metropolitan Entertainment Present PENN & TELLERState Theatre New Jersey And Metropolitan Entertainment Present PENN & TELLER
March 17, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey and Metropolitan Entertainment present Penn & Teller on Saturday, September 23 at 8:00PM.
A THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 SeasonA THOUSAND FACES: THE LON CHANEY MUSICAL & More Set for Skyline Theatre Company 2023 Season
March 17, 2023

Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will present its 2023 season in Bloomfield at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center.
Cast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jung's ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River TheaterCast & Creatives Set for Hansol Jung's ROMEO AND JULIET at Two River Theater
March 17, 2023

A World Premiere modern verse translation of Shakespeare’s ode to young love hits the stage at Two River Theater from April 8 – April 30, 2023. 
share