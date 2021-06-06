Taubenslag Productions Announces 2021 Theater Camp

Taubenslag Productions has announced its 2021 Theater Camp. The company's popular program runs for 8 weeks during the summer for teens and kids entering 1st grade up to 16 years old. They provide a fun, safe environment where campers can learn about all aspects of musical theater with an emphasis on building their confidence and self-esteem - and all levels of experience or no experience at all are welcome!

The focus is on building kids' confidence and self-esteem - using theater to teach kids how to break out of their shells, and become confident in public speaking and their everyday life. And it works!

The company won a national award for Best Children's Program in the US! Theater is the perfect medium to teach kids how to be more self-assured while boosting their confidence with the "try-your-best" philosophy. Whether they want to pursue a career in performance or not - the skills the camp teaches will help them succeed in life!

During the first six weeks, campers will produce an elaborate musical production EACH WEEK! Weeks 7 & 8 are reserved for the annual "Broadway Spectacular". Roles are provided for ALL CAMPERS in ALL SHOWS. Campers rehearse from 9 am to 12 noon, Monday through Thursday and perform their musical productions twice every Friday morning - shows are at 9:30 am and 11:00 am under the new, outdoor and colorful BIG TOP PERFORMANCE TENT.

Sign up for full-day, full summer to save $300 over per session pricing. You can also choose by "session."

Full Summer: June 28-August 20 (8 Weeks) full-day only $2,050 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day only $1,150

OR choose from:

Session 1: June 28-July 16 (3 weeks) full-day = $850 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $450

Session 2: July 19-August 6 (3 weeks) full-day = $850 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $450

Session 3: August 9-August 20th (2 weeks) full-day = $650 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $300

More information including drop off and pick up times, weekly show titles and other details can be viewed on the Registration page. Learn more at https://www.taubenslagproductions.com/theater-camp-draft-2021.