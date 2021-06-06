Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Taubenslag Productions Announces 2021 Theater Camp

This year's camp will run June 28-August 20.

Jun. 6, 2021  
Taubenslag Productions Announces 2021 Theater Camp

Taubenslag Productions has announced its 2021 Theater Camp. The company's popular program runs for 8 weeks during the summer for teens and kids entering 1st grade up to 16 years old. They provide a fun, safe environment where campers can learn about all aspects of musical theater with an emphasis on building their confidence and self-esteem - and all levels of experience or no experience at all are welcome!

The focus is on building kids' confidence and self-esteem - using theater to teach kids how to break out of their shells, and become confident in public speaking and their everyday life. And it works!

The company won a national award for Best Children's Program in the US! Theater is the perfect medium to teach kids how to be more self-assured while boosting their confidence with the "try-your-best" philosophy. Whether they want to pursue a career in performance or not - the skills the camp teaches will help them succeed in life!

During the first six weeks, campers will produce an elaborate musical production EACH WEEK! Weeks 7 & 8 are reserved for the annual "Broadway Spectacular". Roles are provided for ALL CAMPERS in ALL SHOWS. Campers rehearse from 9 am to 12 noon, Monday through Thursday and perform their musical productions twice every Friday morning - shows are at 9:30 am and 11:00 am under the new, outdoor and colorful BIG TOP PERFORMANCE TENT.

Sign up for full-day, full summer to save $300 over per session pricing. You can also choose by "session."

Full Summer: June 28-August 20 (8 Weeks) full-day only $2,050 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day only $1,150

OR choose from:

Session 1: June 28-July 16 (3 weeks) full-day = $850 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $450
Session 2: July 19-August 6 (3 weeks) full-day = $850 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $450
Session 3: August 9-August 20th (2 weeks) full-day = $650 (includes 2 snacks per day); half-day = $300

More information including drop off and pick up times, weekly show titles and other details can be viewed on the Registration page. Learn more at https://www.taubenslagproductions.com/theater-camp-draft-2021.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elena Ricardo
Elena Ricardo
AlIce Ripley
AlIce Ripley
Fergie L. Philippe
Fergie L. Philippe

Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You