Tap Dancing Spectacle STARDUST ROAD is Now Playing at Surflight

Surflight Theatre is continuing their 2024 Season with the recent Off Broadway hit, Stardust Road. Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road is a new musical journey filled with great music and dance, that tells the story of six friends and the one man who brought them all together. The musical is told completely through the sophisticated music of Hoagy Carmichael. The seven friends weave a story of camaraderie and shifting relationships through four decades in America: the early years of ragtime, jazz and blues; the romance of New York in the 1930's; the tumultuous and uncertain years of the World War II era; and the post-war Golden Age of Hollywood. All while walking down Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road.

Paula Hammons Sloan directs and choreographs. Ms. Sloan has directed or choreographed all over the country from several shows at The Laguna Playhouse to numerous Casino showrooms and Regional Theatres including Kansas City Starlight, Casa Manana, Theater Under the Stars Houston and of course Surflight Theatre. Her National tours include 42nd Street, Singin' in the Rain, Music Man, Cabaret, Bye Bye Birdie, Little Women, Urban Cowboy, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Copacabana, Funny Girl, George M, Titanic, My One and Only, Crazy for You and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was Resident Choreographer for Galveston Summer Musicals for over 45 productions and her former tap company, Texas Tap Ensemble, toured Nationally and Internationally for several years.

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Nicholas Kaminski, Scenic Design by Christopher Strangfeld, Costume Design by Amanda Chiaro, Sound Design by Ian Wehrle, and Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro. Production Stage Manager Kathryn Ronan.

Hoagy Carmichael's Stardust Road features a wonderful ensemble Cast of 7 with live onstage 6 piece band. The Cast includes Darell T Joe as Max, Ashley Nicole Martin as Clara, Vincent Law as Buster, Kennedy Campbell as Gloria, Noah Lyon as Wallace, Isaiah Mayhew as Charlie and Emily Steindl as Bessie.

