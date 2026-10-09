THE TEMPTATIONS and THE FOUR TOPS Will Perform at State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present The Temptations & The Four Tops on Sunday, October 18 at 6:30pm. Tickets start at $70.

Two legendary Motown groups share the stage for one unforgettable night of timeless hits, smooth harmonies, and classic soul. Featuring all the hits, The Temptations perform favorites like “My Girl” and “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” alongside The Four Tops' classics “Reach Out I'll Be There” and “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” in a celebration of the music that continues to inspire generations of fans.

The Temptations

The Temptations, often referred to as American music royalty, are world-renowned superstars of entertainment, celebrated for their phenomenal musical catalog and enduring influence on popular culture. Led by founding member Dr. Otis Williams, the legendary group continues to captivate audiences with timeless hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination (Running Away with Me),” “Ain't Too Proud to Beg,” and “Papa Was a Rollin' Stone.”

Ranked No. 1 on Billboard's list of the “Greatest R&B/Hip-Hop Artists of All Time,” The Temptations have also been named among Rolling Stone's “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.” Their remarkable story inspired the hit Broadway musical Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, which earned 12 Tony nominations and won the Tony Award for Best Choreography. Decades after redefining soul and R&B music, The Temptations continue to bring their signature harmonies, iconic choreography, and unforgettable songs to fans around the globe.

One of the most legendary vocal groups in music history, The Four Tops have spent more than seven decades creating timeless music that continues to resonate across generations. From their rise at Motown in the 1960s to worldwide acclaim, the group's unmistakable harmonies and soulful sound helped define an era of American music.

With classic hits including “I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch),” “Reach Out I'll Be There,” “Baby I Need Your Loving,” “Bernadette,” and “It's the Same Old Song,” The Four Tops became one of Motown's most beloved and successful groups. Their extraordinary career has earned them induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and recognition by Rolling Stone among the “100 Greatest Artists of All Time.”

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

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