SESAME STREET LIVE! ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES is Coming to State Theatre New Jersey
The performance will take place on Saturday, October 10.
State Theatre New Jersey will present Sesame Street Live! Elmo's Got the Moves on Saturday, October 10, at 2pm. Tickets start at $34. Elmo's Got the Moves will have kids and parents alike out of their seats and dancing along with Elmo and his Sesame Street friends as they move and groove to fan-favorite songs, including “Sunny Days,” “Elmo's Got the Moves,” and “Letter of the Day.”
Families will discover fun and playful ways to move—from yoga and jumping rope to cartwheeling and silly dance moves—all in a welcoming environment that brings the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage.
Enhance your Elmo's Got the Moves ticket with an exclusive Photo Experience, where your family will have the opportunity to make a lasting memory by taking a photo alongside some of your favorite Sesame Street friends. Please note: to attend, each guest must have both a Photo Experience ticket and an Elmo's Got the Moves show ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
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