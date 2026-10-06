JERSEY BOYS 20th Anniversary Tour to Play State Theatre New Jersey
The production stars Coby Oram as Frankie Valli and features the band's greatest hits including 'Sherry' and 'December 1963 (Oh, What a Night)'.
State Theatre New Jersey will present the Tony Award-winning musical Jersey Boys, for three performances on Friday, October 16 at 7:30pm; Saturday, October 17 at 2pm; and Saturday, October 17 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $52.
Leading the company as the legendary Four Seasons are Coby Oram as Frankie Valli, Peyton Schoenhofer as Bob Gaudio, Harry Sperduto (who is from New Jersey) as Tommy DeVito, Owen McCredie as Nick Massi, and Andrew Martin Maguire as Frankie Valli, at certain performances.
They are joined on tour by Alexis Aponte as Lorraine, Sarah Coleman as Francine, Ryan Hurley as Norm Waxman, Sam Joseph as Hank Majewski, Eliza Levy as Mary Delgado, Nicholas Dion Reese as Barry Belson, Andrew Sattler as Bob Crewe, Grant Weathington as Joe Pesci, and Jason Winfield as Gyp DeCarlo. Sam Alan Johnson, Ryan Koch, and Lexie McEntire are Swings.
Jersey Boys is the true behind-the-music story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. They were just four guys from Jersey, until they sang their very first note. They had a sound nobody had ever heard… and the radio just couldn't get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story—story that has made them an international sensation all over again. The show features all their hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don't Cry,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can't Take My Eyes Off You,” “Beggin,'” and “Working My Way Back To You.”
Jersey Boys is written by Academy Award-winner Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, with music by Grammy Award-winner Bob Gaudio, lyrics by Bob Crewe. The recipient of Broadway's Tony, London's Olivier and Australia's Helpmann Awards for Best New Musical, Jersey Boys is the winner of 65 major awards and has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide.
The Broadway production originally opened on November 6, 2005, and, by the time it closed on January 15, 2017, it was the 12th longest-running show in Broadway history. It returned to New York with a new production from November 2017 to May 2022. Jersey Boys has also had multiple record-breaking US National Tours from 2006 through 2022 as well as productions in Las Vegas, Chicago, and Toronto.
Jersey Boys ran in London's West End from March 18, 2008, to March 26, 2017, and, at the time, was the sixth longest-running musical running in the West End. The musical returned to the West End as the first show to play the reinstated Trafalgar Theatre from April 14, 2021, to January 4, 2024. Jersey Boys previously played three record-breaking UK and Ireland tours from 2014 to 2016, 2017 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.
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