THE SIXTIES SHOW Will Play State Theatre New Jersey

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State Theatre New Jersey will present The Sixties Show on Thursday, October 22 at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $34.

The Sixties Show, a popular, award-winning Off-Broadway show, is a high-energy, multimedia, immersive experience that celebrates the inspirational, entertaining, and historically significant music and events of the 1960s.

The cast, which features current and former band members of The Who, The Rascals, John Fogarty, and Creedence Clearwater Revival, is a cross-generational show that recreates note-for-note recreations of the hits, B-sides, and deep album cuts of the greatest songs of the 1960s.This high-energy show includes an ambitious multimedia stage production that is powerfully dramatized by a combination of special effects, narration, 60s archival audio, newsreel footage, and a light show.

Featuring

Craig O'Keefe (bass, vocals, guitar) who has toured with The Beach Boys, Daryl Hall, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Sublime, Weezer, Dave Edmonds, and Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, and is the former bass player for Rock n' Roll Hall of Fame Inductees The Rascals.

Tom Licameli (guitar, vocals, bass) has shared stages with The Beach Boys, Mick Taylor from The Rolling Stones, The Violent Femmes, John Fogerty, Rhett Miller, Soul Asylum, Bonnie Bramlett, and Rich Havens.

Jim Boggia (guitar, vocals, ukulele) has worked alongside Emitt Rhodes, Big Al Anderson (NRBQ), Tony Asher (The Beach Boys), Wayne Kramer (MC5), Pete Thomas (The Attractions), Aimee Mann, Joan Osbourne, Juliana Hatfield, Mike Viola, Fastball, and Tracy Bonham.

Kebin Bents (keyboards, vocals, guitar, bass) has recorded and toured with John Fogerty from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Donald Fagen, Walter Beck from Steely Dan, Boz Scaggs, Phoebe Snow, Joan Ozborne, Dweezil Zappa, and The Spin Doctors.

Peter Chiusano (keyboards) is the orchestrator for The Sixties Show. He held a Jazz apprenticeship under Andy LaVerne (Sinatra, Getz, Corea, Brecker, Elvin Jones).

Brian Dunne (drummer) was the long-time drummer for celebrated and iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame hit making machine Hall & Oates and is the current drummer for pop icon Daryl Hall's solo band. He's recorded and performed with rock and music legends Joe Walsh, Cheap Trick, Billy Gibbons, Sammy Hagar, and Michael Brecker.

All of the music is performed live, with no samples, backing tracks, or prerecorded music of any kind. The band plays only authentic 1960s vintage and reissue gear and instrumentation, just like the original artists and recordings. This combined with genuine 1960's mod costumes that the band wears, only adds to the meticulous detail and authenticity of this popular and powerful theater show.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 05 Hrs 44 Min 59 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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