Interview: Sohm Kapila in A BEAT OF OUR OWN at McCarter Theatre

Tell us about the very first time you performed before an audience and how it felt for you.



Early in my career, I played Showab, a young male footballer facing racism, in the play Kicking Out by Clifford Oliver. The show had an enormous, eye-opening impact on my school, and it is really the reason I am an actor today. More than anything, it gave me a moment I will never forget: it was the first time I ever saw my dad cry. Seeing him emotionally moved in that way showed me the profound weight and responsibility of being a storyteller. That was the turning point where I understood theatre doesn’t just entertain people; it touches the deepest parts of our lives, and it creates empathy by holding up a mirror to real pain. For my dad, it allowed him to finally be seen.



We'd love to know a little about your professional training.



I began my drama training in Nottingham, then moved down to London to train at Italia Conti Drama School for my degree, focusing on the Meisner technique. Immersing myself in Meisner—really learning to listen and react truthfully to whatever is happening in the room—became the foundation for everything I do. Whether I’m on stage, in front of the camera, or behind a microphone, staying truly present with my scene partner is what drives my performance.



How do you like working at McCarter?



McCarter has such prestige and history built into the walls, (I am constantly admiring the photo lined walls to our dressing rooms), but what really struck me immediately was how supportive and vibrant the creative energy is, and I can’t wait to come back! It’s a space that truly champions its actors, creatives, and new work. And now that we are in show mode, it’s also been great to get to know the crew and various departments behind the scenes who have been so welcoming. This week’s highlight has definitely been watching my super talented cast under the lights each day in tech rehearsals and witnessing everything come together for opening night! Having a community of theatre lovers around you each day who appreciate collaboration, artistic integrity, and storytelling makes coming into work every day an absolute joy.



We are excited about A Beat of Our Own. Why do you think that metro area audiences will love the show?



Living in Los Angeles, I’m always so inspired whenever I come out East. The theatre community here is unmatched and has the same electric vibe and world-class standards I fell in love with doing musical theatre on the West End. I feel as though audiences here really appreciate work that feels honest, ambitious, and alive, and that is exactly what A Beat of Our Own is. It’s practically a ‘dansical’, exploding with Bhangra, Kathak, and contemporary musical theatre. And beneath all that incredible movement, it’s a story about community, honoring your roots, and belonging. I also love that we are based in Princeton University campus grounds and hope this show reaches younger audience members as I believe students and teenagers will see themselves so clearly in the characters; navigating pressure, competing passions, finding their own voice, and ‘who you are’ which coincidentally is the title of my favorite song from the show.



Tell us about the role you are playing in the show.



I play Rekha, an ex-Bollywood star who has moved to the US and runs her own Indian restaurant. My twins favorite line of hers is ‘Get your butt to the Samosa Hut’. She is witty, fiercely independent, wise, and funny, with deep resilience. Because she's walked the path of an artist and navigated reinvention in a new country, she serves as this wonderful, grounded touchstone for the younger generation finding their way. On a personal level, I resonate so much with her: she left India to forge a new path in the States, just as I moved from the UK to Los Angeles. She’s a survivor with immense heart and flair, and getting to inhabit her is exhilarating.



We know that you have a very busy professional and personal lifestyle with entertainment opportunities and raising twins. How do you balance your time?



The short answer? You don’t! Some weeks I’m home full-time, doing the school run and auditioning day-to-day. Other times, like right now, I’m across the country for weeks at a time. And the mum guilt is so real! There have been plenty of moments where I’ve questioned whether I’m being a good mother when a job takes me away for long stretches. But none of this would be possible without my husband, Kevin. He holds down the fort back home like a rock star. Whenever that guilt creeps in, he always reminds me, 'You’re living your dreams, and our kids seeing that dream come to life will help them live theirs.' He has such an infectious, positive outlook on life. Because he works in the industry too as a camera operator, we take it gig by gig, sitting down together and making every decision as a team.



When I’m on stage, I pour everything into the work. But when I’m home, I switch off the industry noise. Then it’s all about family routines, home cooking, and brewing a proper cup of masala chai. My kids keep me grounded and present and remind me what truly matters at the end of the day.



Can you share with us any of your future plans?



I’m really looking forward to the holidays and spending quality time with my family for Halloween and Christmas. It’s been an exciting stretch professionally: I’m currently starring in Hallmark’s Christmas in Canterbury and ironically, my real-life experience helped me land the role, as I play a character pregnant with twins! I’m also appearing in the new season of Nobody Wants This and providing voice work for Marvel’s Wolverine. Beyond these projects, I’m continuing to audition and develop stories that center South Asian voices.