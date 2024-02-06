THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1 Comes To Debonair Music Hall In Teaneck

Black Box Studios and Liberty Arts Theatre presents THE SINGER-SONGWRITER SHOWCASE VOL. 1, a new recurring event featuring area bands and artists, which will premiere on Tuesday, February 27th, 2024 at 7:30PM at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666. Doors open at 7; tickets are just $15 and available now at Click Here.

A cash bar is open throughout, and street or municipal lot parking is free after 6PM. On the bill so far, with more soon-to-be-announced, are The String Thirys and Leroy Klavis.

The String Thirys bring you a lot of old and a little new. Vocalist Julie Thiry and guitarist/vocalist Collin Couvillion bring you their own unique interpretations of old timey tunes and stripped down versions of modern songs through the lens of early Americana.



Leroy Klavis is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, saxophone player, and poet philosopher.

Playing music since 3rd grade, Leroy has always had a passion for performing the music he loves... which is just about every music he's ever heard. His performances cover rock, folk, jazz, blues, R&B and originals. Leroy has opened for and/or performed with Pure Prairie League, Rick Davies (Supertramp), Andy Aledort (Dickey Betts, Great Southern), Tommy Byrnes (The Billy Joel Band), and others. He also headlined at the Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.After living on Long Island for many years, Leroy is now in Pennsylvania.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: Click Here. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios, event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school est. 2007, works in conjunction with Black Box PAC, Northern NJ's incubator for new and under produced works by world-class writers including Eric Bogosian, Paul Schrader, Beth Henley, Craig Lucas, Neil LaBute, and John Guare. New collaborations are in progress with The Estates of Edward Albee, Sam Shepard, and IB Singer, as well as with artists including Craig Lucas & Craig Carnelia, Nicky Silver, John Lahr, Daniel Handler, Ken Levine, Billy Martin, Halley Feiffer, and more.

Alison Miller and Michael Wurl Larson formed Liberty Arts Theatre in Leonia during the height of Covid in 2022. Liberty Arts is committed to creating space and opportunity for people of all backgrounds to experience art in fresh and exciting ways.