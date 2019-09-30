THE OTHER MOZART Announced At Live Arts At The Morris Museum

"Imagine an 11 year old girl performing the most difficult sonatas and concertos of the greatest composers...with precision, with incredible lightness, with impeccable taste," the Austrian press raved in 1763. That 11 year old girl was Maria Anna (nicknamed Nannerl) Mozart and The Other Mozart is an award-winning play based on the true story of the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus.

A prodigy, keyboard virtuoso and composer who performed throughout Europe with her brother to equal acclaim, her work and her story faded away by the age of 18, lost to history in the shadow of her famous brother. This innovative production, created and performed by Sylvia Milo, imagines the life of the forgotten genius through her letters and features an original score written by Nathan Davis and Phyllis Chen (who appears with her own show later in the Live Arts season) featuring music box and toy piano.

Performances are Friday, October 18 at 8:00PM, Saturday, October 19, 2:00PM and Sunday, October 20 at 2:00PM.

Live Arts at the Morris Museum launched September 20 with the smashing success of The Last Mayan King a world premiere for this work created by Dzul Dance. That success established that there is a new home for exciting work from around the country and around the world: Live Arts at the Morris Museum. After The Other Mozart, the dynamic season continues with acclaimed composer Robert Sirota and The Telegraph Quartet performing Wave Upon Wave, followed by Jersey's own dance heroes 10 Hairy Legs with choreographer Doug Elkin, performing Trouble Will Find Me: Remixed in the Main Gallery against the backdrop of the gorgeous exhibition, Aerosol: Graffiti / New Jersey / Now.

You can learn more about the complete Live Arts at The Morris Museum season here: https://morrismuseum.org/livearts/.

Founded in 1913, the Morris Museum is an award-winning, multifaceted arts and cultural institution serving the public through its exhibitions and performances which strive to interpret the past and discover the future through art, sound, and motion. The Museum is home to the historic and internationally-significant Murtogh D. Guinness Collection of Mechanical Musical Instruments and Automata. Changing exhibits of contemporary content further illuminate its Permanent Collection. The Museum's Bickford Theatre is a 312-seat performing-arts facility, offering unique programming in film, jazz, and live performance through its innovative series, Live Arts at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum has a proud tradition of meaningful educational programs and family events. New Jersey's only Smithsonian Affiliate Museum, Morris Museum is also the first museum in New Jersey to be accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, it has been designated a Major Arts Institution and has received the New Jersey State Council on the Arts' Citation of Excellence, among other awards.

Tickets may be purchased online at morrismuseum.org, by phone at 973.971.3706, or in person at the Morris Museum. The Morris Museum's Bickford Theatre is located at 6 Normandy Heights Road in Morristown, NJ, and offers free parking and full accessibility. Box office hours for phone sales are Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Morris Museum is a Blue Star Museum, offering free admission to active duty military personnel and their families, from Memorial Day to Labor Day.





