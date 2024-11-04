THE DOUGHBOYS PODCAST Comes to NJPAC in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Doughboys Podcast is coming to NJPAC next year. The performance is on Friday, May 16, 2025 at 8pm. Tickets to see the Doughboys live on stage go on sale Friday, November 8, 2025 at 8 pm.

Doughboys is a podcast dedicated to chain restaurants, fast food, and more. Hosted by longtime frenemies Mike Mitchell and Nick Wiger, the show has introduced listeners to concepts like hot salad, oven fries, munch madness, "Drunk or Stank?" and the Great Shrimp Off.

During live shows, surprise guests join the hosts, often sparking heated arguments and lengthy tangents. Join in for a special five-fork episode in Newark at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC).

Doughboys has become a cult-hit podcast that explores various fast-food and sit-down chains, featuring comedic reviews and lively discussions about food and everything related. Mike Mitchell is a writer, actor, and comedian from Quincy, MA. He is known for his work on *Parks and Recreation* and *IFC's The Birthday Boys*. Mike has always loved food and is thrilled to have found an outlet to discuss it.

