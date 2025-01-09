THE CLEAN HOUSE to be Presented At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A housemaid that would rather tell jokes than clean, her married doctor employers, and a sister begging to do the cleaning herself all adds up to some messy situations when Shakespeare '70 presents "The Clean House" Jan. 17-26 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

Written by Sarah Ruhl, the funny but often poignant play focuses on Matilde, who has come to America from Brazil after losing her parents-the funniest people in her village. Two busy, successful physicians, Lane and her husband Charles, hire her to clean their home-but Matilde would rather dream up the world's funniest jokes than clean. However, Lane's sister, Virginia, loves to clean, so they strike a deal: Virginia will do the cleaning behind Lane's back. The complicated domestic situation is complicated even more when it is discovered Charles has fallen in love with one of his patients, which leads to the discovery of more secrets and the questioning of loyalties-and the four women see their lives changed in ways they couldn't have imagined.

"The Clean House" premiered in 2004 at Yale Repertory Theatre, was produced Off-Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater in 2006, and has since been produced in theaters across the nation. The play was a finalist for the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

The ensemble cast features Lisbeth Burgos of Lawrence Township, N.J., as Matilde; Laura McWater of Lambertville, N.J., as Lane; Stan Cahill of Hopewell, N.J., as Charles; Laurie Hardy of Hamilton, N.J., as Virginia; and Jackie Booth of Hamilton Township, N.J., as Ana.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the Theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

