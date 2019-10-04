THE BODY OF AN AMERICAN Comes to Hudson Theatre Works

Canadian photojournalist Paul Watson is haunted by the words he heard a dead soldier say as he took the photo, in 1993, that would win him the Pulitzer Prize and reshape American foreign policy. Playwright Dan O'Brien , struggling with ghosts of his own, reaches out to Watson, and the two forge a friendship as they reckon with the traumas that have shaped their lives. "The Body of an American" is a bold, radically theatrical and poetic true story that ranges from Afghanistan and Iraq to the Canadian High Arctic. Two actors play more than thirty roles in an exhilarating new form of documentary drama. The Winner of the inaugural Edward Kennedy Prize, the Horton Foote Prize for Outstanding New American Play, and the PEN Award for Drama.

sica St. Clair, and their daughter Isobel. Dan O'Brien (Playwright) The Body of an American received the Horton Foote Prize for Outstanding New American Play, the inaugural Edward M. Kennedy Prize, the PEN Center USA Award for Drama, and the L. Arnold Weissberger Award. In 2014 The Body of an American received a European premiere at The Gate Theatre in London and Royal & Derngate in Northampton, directed by James Dacre , and was shortlisted for an Evening Standard Drama Award. O'Brien's debut poetry collection War Reporter was published in 2013 in the US and the UK, where it received the Fenton Aldeburgh Prize. O'Brien's most recent collection of poetry, New Life, was published November 2015 by CB Editions in London. O'Brien lives in Los Angeles with his wife, actress and writer Jes

Paul Watson (Journalist) is a Canadian photojournalist, Pulitzer Prize-winner and author of three books: Where War Lives, Magnum Revolution: 65 Years of Fighting for Freedom, and Ice Ghosts: The Epic Hunt for the Lost Franklin Expedition

(2017). The Guardian newspaper named ICE GHOSTS one of the best science books of 2017. The CBC, Canada's national broadcaster, put Ice Ghosts at the top of its 2017 "Holiday Gift Guide: 12 Books for the Science and Nature Enthusiast on Your List."

For more information or questions, go to www.hudsontheatreworks.org and for tickets go to hudsontheatreworks.brownpapertickets.com. The show is sponsored by Weehawken Mayor Richard Turner and the city council, UBS, The Campbell Foundation, Actors Equity and Walmart.





