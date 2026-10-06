THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT Stars to Screen Film and Host Live Q&A at bergenPAC

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Before you head into the Halloween weekend, venture back into the woods with the film that made audiences afraid of what they couldn't see. bergenPAC presents a screening of The Blair Witch Project, followed by a live Q&A with original cast members Heather Donahue, Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams and moderated by New Jersey's veteran entertainment reporter, Alex Biese on Friday, October 30, 2026, at 7 p.m.

This rare reunion brings all three actors to the stage to share behind-the-scenes stories, revisit their unforgettable performances and answer audience questions about the making of the groundbreaking horror film.

Released in 1999, The Blair Witch Project follows three student filmmakers who disappear while investigating a local legend in the Maryland woods. Told through their supposedly recovered footage, the film draws viewers into an increasingly unsettling journey where every sound—and every shadow—suggests something lurking just beyond the camera.

With its raw, low-budget realism, improvised dialogue and pioneering viral marketing campaign that blurred the line between fiction and reality, The Blair Witch Project became a cultural phenomenon and one of the most successful independent films of all time. At its heart were the fully committed performances of Donahue, Leonard and Williams, whose emotional intensity made the terror feel disturbingly real.

Now, as part of a limited-engagement tour, audiences can experience the film on the big screen before hearing directly from the actors who helped change the face of horror. For longtime fans and those discovering the film for the first time, it's a chance to go beyond the footage—and hear how the nightmare came to life.

Tickets are on sale now at bergenpac.org or ticketmaster.com. bergenPAC is located at 30 North Van Brunt Street, Englewood, N.J.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 05 Hrs 12 Min 42 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming