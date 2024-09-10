TD MOODY JAZZ FESTIVAL Comes To New Jersey Performing Arts Center This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Experience TD Moody Jazz Festival at the renowned New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) with an unforgettable night of Funk!

Dance the night away to the incredible sounds of Funk legends George Clinton, Bilal, Nona Hendryx, Christian McBride, Savion Glover, and Vernon Reid, all under the expert musical direction of Ray Chew.

This all takes place on Thursday, November 14, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

Ray Chew, a highly respected musical director residing in Bergen County, has an impressive resume, having directed music for the Grammys, Dancing With The Stars, American Idol, SNL, BET Awards, and many more!

About the Artists

Nona Hendryx of Labelle, celebrating 50 years of the hit song “Lady Marmalade.” The pioneering songwriter, vocalist, activist and multimedia artist is still breaking boundaries with her ambitious fusion of technology, music, art and performance.

Christian McBride, the luminous 16x GRAMMY® nominee and 8x winner who plays everything from Monk to Funk. Bassist, composer, bandleader and NJPAC Jazz Advisor.

Savion Glover, the Tony-winning tap dancer extraordinaire of Bring in ‘da Noise, Bring in ‘da Funk; The Tap Dance Kid; Jelly’s Last Jam and Shuffle Along. Tap legend Gregory Hines calls him “possibly the best tap dancer that ever lived.”

Vernon Reid, the GRAMMY®-winning guitarist and founder of Living Colour. “His rampant eclecticism encompasses everything from heavy metal and punk to funk, R&B and avant-garde jazz, and his anarchic, lightning-fast solos have become something of a hallmark” (AllMusic).

George Clinton, the Godfather of Funk. The frontman of Parliament-Funkadelic is one of funk music’s foremost innovators, with a career spanning five decades, three dozen albums and sweeping musical influence.

With Music Director Ray Chew (Dancing with the Stars, Showtime at the Apollo, SNL) and surprise guests!

Tickets are on sale now and is available at NJPAC.org or by calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

