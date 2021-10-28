TAYLOR SIMON KING Pays Tribute to Three American Troubadours

The Taylor Simon King Show is a celebration of 3 America Troubadours

The lives and careers of three iconic singer-songwriters, James Taylor, Carly Simon, and Carole King, have always overlapped and interlinked - and their music is unforgettable. This new celebration explores these musical icons through clever musical arrangements and selection of carefully chosen songs.

Headlined by Lisa Sherman - with a talented band consisting of Byron Smith, Mary McCrink, Gary Oleyar, Ralph Notaro, Tommy Labella, Lance Stark, Buddy Allen, Todd and Sam Sherman- The Taylor Simon King show is a towering tribute to these three American troubadours.

It is produced by (former Broadway and Rockettes performer) Lisa Sherman and her husband Academy award and Golden Globe winner Franke Previte, co-writer of the iconic Dirty Dancing classic, "(I've Had) The Time of My Life." and "Hungry Eyes.".

One night only November 26. Live Music is a perfect Holiday gift.