TAJ EXPRESS BOLLYWOOD JUKEBOX Comes to NJPAC, March 2023
Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza! Taj Express – Bollywood Jukebox takes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present, Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox On Saturday, March 18th, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M.
Bollywood comes to life in this vibrant stage extravaganza! Taj Express - Bollywood Jukebox takes you on a journey through modern Bollywood music and dance, featuring Bollywood hits with a mix of traditional, classic, modern, disco and retro songs. The story revolves around a young composer named Shankar and his foray into the Bollywood film industry-but that's just the beginning. You'll be wowed by the talented performers, mesmerizing costumes, joyful choreography, thrilling music and bombastic energy.
Tickets to see Taj Express Bollywood Jukebox are on-sale on now and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting in person at the NJPAC Box Office, 1 Center Street in Newark, N.J.
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., is America's most diverse performing arts center, and the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, which have reached almost 2 million children, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 10 million visitors since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.
