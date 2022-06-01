Studio D'Lux Delivers Classic Sound Featuring Top Players On 'Ain't Good Enough'

Studio D'Lux delivers a truly great piece of that arena-filling classic rock sound with "Ain't Good Enough." A nice nod to that epic 70s sound definitely reigns supreme over the piece. Chugging rhythms give the whole thing a driving force as it races through with a strong sense of defiance. By ensuring that each element gets fully accentuated there is a grace to the entire experience. Full of so much gusto they make sure that one can get completely lost in the wildness that they so effortlessly trade in.

Right from the beginning they hold nothing back. That initial blast is just the start, for they definitely build up from there. With layer upon layer added for great effect, the piece becomes truly expansive. Everything here requires a degree of volume, for this is a force of nature approach. Vocals somehow rise above this din as the motor-like groove never stops. Guitar work in particular has a majesty to it, for it seemingly soars up into the sky. Balance proves to be of the essence as it all swirls about in its own delirious hue. Done with such dignity they make sure to pay that old-school style the highest level of respect, for the sheer density of the sound is a truly satisfying thing to fully behold, bringing to mind groups like Led Zeppelin and Queen.

"Ain't Good Enough" shows off the exquisite chops of Studio D'Lux in crafting a timeless track, the sort of thing that lingers in the mind long after it has ended. Studio D'Lux features Bill Champlin of Chicago fame, Liberty DeVitto (Billy Joel's longtime drummer), Elliott Randall, who played on so many classics including Steely Dan's "Reelin' In the Years" and Doug Kistner, who produced and wrote the track.