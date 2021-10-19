Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Steely Dan: Absolutely Normal Tour '21 is Coming to MPAC This November

STEELY DAN helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as "Reeling in the Years", "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," “Deacon Blues,” and more.

Oct. 19, 2021  
Legendary jazz-rock icon - STEELY DAN - brings its "Absolutely Normal Tour '21," to Mayo Performing Arts Center for four nights, November 3-4 and 6-7 at 8 pm, with four different concerts. Each night will feature a Steely Dan classic album and hits. Tickets are $106.50-$206.50.

The four-show lineup is:

Nov. 3: The Royal Scam and Hits

Nov. 4: Gaucho and Hits

Nov. 6: Greatest Hits

Nov. 7: Aja and Hits

STEELY DAN helped define the soundtrack of the '70s with hits such as "Reeling in the Years", "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg," "Deacon Blues," "Babylon Sisters," and "Hey Nineteen," culled from their seven platinum albums issued between 1972 and 1980 (including 1977's groundbreaking Aja). Both their sound and their notoriety survived the '80s despite Becker and Fagen's only occasional surfacing for a solo project. They reunited as Steely Dan in the early '90s, touring successfully throughout the decade and releasing a live album in 1995 (Alive In America). In 2000 they released their multi-GRAMMY® winner, Two Against Nature, and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001.

For more information, visit www.steelydan.com and www.donaldfagen.com.


