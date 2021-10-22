State Theatre New Jersey to Present Foreigner - The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour

State Theatre New Jersey will present Foreigner - The Greatest Hits of Foreigner Tour on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 8pm. The iconic group is responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems including "Juke Box Hero," "Hot Blooded," "Waiting For A Girl Like You," and the worldwide #1 hit, "I Want To Know What Love Is." Tickets range from $55-$250.



Foreigner still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of Foreigner's hits are over 15 million per week. With more Top 10 songs than Journey and as many as Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner also features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest of All Time" listing.



Founded in 1976, Foreigner's debut album produced the hits "Feels Like The First Time," "Cold As Ice," and "Long, Long Way From Home." The album Double Vision followed, also featured string of hits including "Urgent," "Juke Box Hero," and "Waiting For A Girl Like You." Those songs helped give Foreigner's next album, 4, its impressive run at #1 on the Billboard chart. At the zenith of 80's sound, Foreigner 's fifth album, Agent Provocateur, gave the world the incredible #1 global hit," I Want To Know What Love Is." This musical milestone followed the record-breaking song "Waiting For A Girl Like You."

Foreigner's founder is Songwriters Hall of Fame member Mick Jones. Jones reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus and selected lead singer Kelly Hansen to help write an inspired new chapter in the history of Foreigner. With a 35-year career that spans almost every area of music, from the role of lead vocalist to producing and engineering, Hansen has led Foreigner into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans.



Foreigner's music experienced another surge in popularity in recent years thanks to usage in primetime television, major motion pictures, video games, advertising, and digital content. Films such as Rock of Ages, Bad Moms, Angry Birds, Magic Mike, Pitch Perfect, The Good Boys, television shows Orange Is The New Black, Stranger Things, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have all strongly featured Foreigner's songs. Advertisers including Toyota, Google, Molson, and Ford have turned to Foreigner's music to engage their fans.



The year 2017 marked the celebration of Foreigner's 40th anniversary. The Warner Music Group released a double CD set 40, which includes 40 songs recorded between 1977 and 2017. The album spent several weeks on the Billboard Top 200 chart, and it features two tracks recorded especially for this release, "Give My Life For Love" and a new version of "I Don't Want To Live Without You." The album spent nine weeks in the Billboard Top 200 chart. The U.S. anniversary headline tour played 40 shows across the United States where the band was supported by Cheap Trick and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

