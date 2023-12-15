Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

State Theatre New Jersey to Present COME FROM AWAY in January

State Theatre New Jersey will present the Broadway musical, Come From Away on Friday, January 5 at 8pm; Saturday, January 6 at 2pm and 8pm (both shows limited availability); and Sunday, January 7 at 1pm (limited availability) and 6:30pm (added performance by popular demand). Tickets range from $90-$130. 

Come From Away tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001, the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.  

Come From Away features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winners and Grammy® and two-time Tony® Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, directed by Tony® Award-winner and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award-winner and two-time Tony® Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award-winner and Grammy® Award nominee Ian Eisendrath. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. 

The cast of the touring production of Come From Away includes Danny Arnold, Kathleen Cameron, Trey DeLuna, Addison Garner, Andrew Harvey, Andrew Hendrick, Hannah Kato, Chelsea LeValley, Kristin Litzenberg, Miranda Luze, Stanton Morales, Candace Alyssa Rhodes, Molly Samson, Jason Tyler Smith, Nathan David Smith, Shawn W. Smith, Dekontee Tucrkile, and Andre Williams. 

Come From Away features scenic design by Tony® Award-winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony® Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony® Award-winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award-winner and Tony® Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award-winner and Grammy® and Tony® Award nomineeAugust Eriksmoen, music arrangements by Olivier Award-winner and Grammy® Award nominee Ian Eisendrath, tour music supervision by Wendy Bobbitt-Cavett, and casting by The Telsey Office. 

A “Best Musical” winner all across North America, the smash hit musical has won the Tony® Award for “Best Direction of a Musical” (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including “Best New Musical,” 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding New Broadway Musical,” 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including “Outstanding Musical,” 4 Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards (North American Tour) including “Best Production,” 4 Helen Hayes Awards (D.C.) including “Outstanding Production of a Musical,” 4 Gypsy Rose Lee Awards (Seattle) including “Excellence in Production of a Musical,” 6 San Diego Critics Circle Awards including “Outstanding New Musical,” 3 Toronto Theatre Critics Awards including “Best New Musical,” 3 Dora Awards (Toronto) including “Outstanding New Musical/Opera” and “Outstanding Production,” and the 2017 Jon Kaplan Audience Choice Award (Toronto).  

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy


Recommended For You