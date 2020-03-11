State Theatre New Jersey Presents Straight No Chaser - The Open Bar Tour

State Theatre New Jersey presents the a cappella group Straight No Chaser on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 8pm. The performance is part of Straight No Chaser's The Open Bar Tour in support of their latest record, One Shot. Tickets range from $39.50-$59.50.



After capturing the attention of millions across the country, Straight No Chaser's version of "The 12 Days of Christmas"-interpolating Toto's "Africa"-caught the attention of Atlantic Records Chairman & CEO Craig Kallman, who promptly signed the Indiana-based a cappella group. They went on to release two chart-topping holiday albums, Holiday Spirits and Christmas Cheers, both of which are now certified gold by the RIAA. The extraordinary decade that followed has seen the group amass album sales in excess of 1.6 million in the U.S. alone and more than 1 million in ticket sales, along with more than 100 million YouTube views thus far. Now with the launch of SNC Records through Warner Music Group's Arts Music, Straight No Chaser will continue to focus on holiday music as well as developing artists who boast unique vocal stylings, giving others the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that came to them more than a decade ago.

Their seventh LP One Shot features 16 genre-spanning songs and 10 entertaining conversational interludes. Recorded mostly in Bloomington, Indiana, with producer Steve Lunt, the track list reflects that sense of now or never, starting with the opener and first single "Motownphilly/This Is How We Do It," an energetic mash-up of Boyz II Men and Montell Jordan. The album also features Straight No Chaser's take on pop and soul classics like Ricky Martin's "Livin La Vida Loca," Fleetwood Mac's "Go Your Own Way," and James Brown's "Papa's Got a Brand New Bag." On November 15, the group released the first EP of the album which includes the group's take on Semisonic's end-of-night anthem "Closing Time," along with other beloved bar-themed songs of the last few decades including "Take Me Home Tonight" by the late Eddie Money, "Tennessee Whiskey," recently covered by Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay's "Tequila," and Smash Mouth's "All Star." The group has no intention of stopping-it's just too much fun. "We're going to ride this train," says SNC's Tyler Trepp says. "Each tour is something new, and we're always surprised at the things we get to do."

The current lineup features singers Randy Stine, Tyler Trepp, Michael Luginbill, David Roberts, Charlie Mechling, Jerome Collins, Walter Chase, Sargon Isho, and Steve Morgan.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.





