State Theatre New Jersey Presents Itzhak Perlman In Recital, February 24

State Theatre New Jersey presents Itzhak Perlman in Recital on Saturday, February 24 at 8pm. This special performance is part of State Theatre's annual Classical Season Celebration.

“We are thrilled to once again welcome Itzhak Perlman to anchor our Classical Season Celebration,” says Sarah Chaplin, State Theatre New Jersey President & CEO. “As a non-profit presenting theatre, this signature fundraiser provides essential support from our community for STNJ's year-round classical presentations and arts education programs.”

The Classical Season Celebration includes a pre-show cocktail party, tickets to the performance, and a post-show dessert reception. Classical Season tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at Click Here or call 732-247-7200, ext. 512 for more information. Concert tickets only are available at Click Here or 732-246-SHOW.

The program featuring Itzhak Perlman includes Handel's Violin Sonata in E Major, Op. 1, No. 15; Beethoven, Sonata for Violin and Piano No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47 "Kreutzer"; and Schumann, Fantasiestücke, Op. 73. For this performance Perlman will be joined by pianist Rohan De Silva.

Undeniably the reigning virtuoso of the violin, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music.

Having performed with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe, Perlman was granted a Presidential Medal of Freedom—the Nation's highest civilian honor—by President Obama in 2015, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton in 2000, and a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan in 1986. Perlman has been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and a Genesis Prize.

In the 2023/24 season, Perlman brings his iconic PBS special In the Fiddler's House program to San Francisco, Houston, Bethesda, and Palm Beach, joined by today's klezmer stars including Hankus Netsky, Andy Statman, and members of the Klezmer Conservatory Band. His orchestral engagements include play/conduct programs with the Houston Symphony on Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 5 and Charleston Symphony on Beethoven's Eroica Symphony as well as a series of concerto and conducting appearances with the Israel Philharmonic.



About Rohan De Silva

Pianist Rohan De Silva's partnerships with violin virtuosos Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Cho-Liang Lin, Midori, Joshua Bell, Benny Kim, Kyoko Takezawa, Vadim Repin, Gil Shaham, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, and James Ehnes have led to highly acclaimed performances at recital venues all over the world.

He has performed on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall, Kennedy Center, Los Angeles' Disney Concert Hall, Wigmore Hall and Barbican Centre in London, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Philharmonie de Paris, Munich Gasteig, Mozarteum Salzburg, La Scala in Milan, and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.



Alongside Perlman, De Silva has appeared worldwide in recital and performed multiple times at the White House, most recently in 2012 at the invitation of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama for Israeli President and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Shimon Peres and at a State Dinner in 2007, hosted by President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush for Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.



