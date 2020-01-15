State Theatre New Jersey And New Jersey Symphony Orchestra Present STAR WARS Scores in Concert

State Theatre New Jersey and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra present Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens in Concert with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra on Sunday, February 9 at 3pm and Sunday, April 19 at 3pm, respectively. Tickets range from $35-$125.

Since the release of the first Star Wars movie more than 40 years ago, the Star Wars saga has had a seismic impact on both cinema and culture, inspiring audiences around the world with its mythic storytelling, captivating characters, groundbreaking special effects, and iconic musical scores composed by John Williams. Audiences will experience the complete films with the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra performing John Williams' thrilling score live.

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra-named "a vital, artistically significant musical organization" by The Wall Street Journal-embodies that vitality through its statewide presence and critically acclaimed performances, education partnerships, and unparalleled access to music and the Orchestra's superb musicians.

In the spectacular climactic sixth episode of the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader readies the second Death Star to unleash the final blow to the Rebel Alliance. Luke Skywalker joins R2-D2, C-3PO, and Princess Leia, to free Han Solo from Jabba the Hutt and launch a desperate attack upon the entire Imperial Fleet.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens takes places 30 years after the defeat of the Empire, Luke Skywalker has vanished, and a new threat has risen: The First Order, led by the mysterious Supreme Leader Snoke and his enforcer, Kylo Ren. General Leia Organa's military force, the Resistance-and unlikely heroes brought together by fate-are the galaxy's only hope.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit STNJ.org.







