State Theatre New Jersey Adds Six Holiday Shows and Announces Christmas In July Sale
Celebrate the holidays in the newly renovated State Theatre of New Jersey!
State Theatre New Jersey announces a Christmas in July Sale from now through Saturday, July 31.
The holidays will be brighter than ever for State Theatre New Jersey's Reopening 2021-22 Season and 100th Anniversary, bringing guests back to the power of live performance. Families and friends this season will enjoy the newly renovated State Theatre, including brand-new theater seats, newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms with touchless technology, upgraded HVAC systems, and a new elevator for access to all levels.
If a State Theatre performance is postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled due to COVID-19 containment efforts, STNJ's flexible ticket policy provides the original purchaser with several options, including a full refund.
The holiday shows that were just added to the State Theatre 2021-22 lineup and are part of the Christmas in July Sale include Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical on November 29-30; A Very Electric Christmas with Lightwire Theater on December 1; Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 8-9; and Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet on December 17-19; and The Hip Hop Nutcrackeron January 2.
During the State Theatre's Christmas in July Sale, tickets for select holiday shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAY20 when purchased by July 31. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code or when calling Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW(7469). For more information on the Christmas in July Sale, visit STNJ.org.
The Christmas in July Sale is for select holiday shows and expires on July 31 at11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined.
STNJ'S 2021-22 HOLIDAY SHOWS:
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical
Mon, November 29 at 7:30pm
Tue, November 30 at 7:30pm
The beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season with all of the characters from the special.
A Very Electric Christmas - Lightwire Theater
Wed, December 1 at 7:30pm
Semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, Lightwire Theater is keeping the holiday season merry and bright with their amazing electroluminescent technology.
Cirque Dreams Holidaze
Wed, December 8 at 8pm
Thu, December 9 at 8pm
This ultimate holiday experience combines Broadway musical and Cirque extravaganza with soaring gingerbread men, spinning penguins, and more!
Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour
Fri, December 10 at 8pm
The Tony and Grammy-winner-best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical, Hamilton-will perform songs from his two Christmas albums.
*This show is not part of the Christmas in July Sale. Tickets are only available through the Season Tickets program at this time.
Nutcracker -American Repertory Ballet
Fri, December 17 at 8pm
Sat, December 18 at 2pm & 8pm
Sun, December 19 at 1pm & 5pm
The only American Repertory Ballet (ARB) performances featuring a live orchestra! Under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, ARB returns to STNJ to perform this beloved classic.
Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert
Fri, December 31 at 5pm
This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, with beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.
*This show is not part of the Christmas in July Sale. Tickets are only available through the Season Tickets program at this time.
The Hip Hop Nutcracker
Sun, January 2 at 2pm
Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music and features a cast of all-star dancers; a DJ; a violinist; and hip hop's founding father, MC Kurtis Blow; who opens the show with a short set.