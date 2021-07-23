State Theatre New Jersey Adds Six Holiday Shows and Announces Christmas In July Sale

State Theatre New Jersey announces a Christmas in July Sale from now through Saturday, July 31.

The holidays will be brighter than ever for State Theatre New Jersey's Reopening 2021-22 Season and 100th Anniversary, bringing guests back to the power of live performance. Families and friends this season will enjoy the newly renovated State Theatre, including brand-new theater seats, newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms with touchless technology, upgraded HVAC systems, and a new elevator for access to all levels.

If a State Theatre performance is postponed, rescheduled, or cancelled due to COVID-19 containment efforts, STNJ's flexible ticket policy provides the original purchaser with several options, including a full refund.

The holiday shows that were just added to the State Theatre 2021-22 lineup and are part of the Christmas in July Sale include Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical on November 29-30; A Very Electric Christmas with Lightwire Theater on December 1; Cirque Dreams Holidaze on December 8-9; and Nutcracker with American Repertory Ballet on December 17-19; and The Hip Hop Nutcrackeron January 2.

During the State Theatre's Christmas in July Sale, tickets for select holiday shows are 20% off with promo code HOLIDAY20 when purchased by July 31. Tickets can be purchased online with the promo code or when calling Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW(7469). For more information on the Christmas in July Sale, visit STNJ.org.

The Christmas in July Sale is for select holiday shows and expires on July 31 at11:59pm. Discounts are not retroactive and cannot be combined.

STNJ'S 2021-22 HOLIDAY SHOWS:

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical

Mon, November 29 at 7:30pm

Tue, November 30 at 7:30pm

The beloved TV classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer soars off the screen and onto the stage this holiday season with all of the characters from the special.

A Very Electric Christmas - Lightwire Theater

Wed, December 1 at 7:30pm

Semi-finalists on America's Got Talent, Lightwire Theater is keeping the holiday season merry and bright with their amazing electroluminescent technology.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze

Wed, December 8 at 8pm

Thu, December 9 at 8pm

This ultimate holiday experience combines Broadway musical and Cirque extravaganza with soaring gingerbread men, spinning penguins, and more!

Leslie Odom, Jr.: The Christmas Tour

Fri, December 10 at 8pm

The Tony and Grammy-winner-best known for his role as Aaron Burr in the Broadway musical, Hamilton-will perform songs from his two Christmas albums.

*This show is not part of the Christmas in July Sale. Tickets are only available through the Season Tickets program at this time.

Nutcracker -American Repertory Ballet



Fri, December 17 at 8pm

Sat, December 18 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, December 19 at 1pm & 5pm

The only American Repertory Ballet (ARB) performances featuring a live orchestra! Under the leadership of Artistic Director Ethan Stiefel, ARB returns to STNJ to perform this beloved classic.

Salute to Vienna - New Year's Eve Concert

Fri, December 31 at 5pm

This dazzling performance evokes a golden age of Viennese music, with beloved operettas, elegant dances, lively overtures, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.

*This show is not part of the Christmas in July Sale. Tickets are only available through the Season Tickets program at this time.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker



Sun, January 2 at 2pm

Directed and choreographed by Jennifer Weber, this contemporary dance spectacle is set to Tchaikovsky's timeless music and features a cast of all-star dancers; a DJ; a violinist; and hip hop's founding father, MC Kurtis Blow; who opens the show with a short set.