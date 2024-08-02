State Theatre New Jersey 2024-25 Broadway Season Now On Sale

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey’s 2024-25 Broadway Season, featuring Tony® Award-winning and groundbreaking Broadway hit shows, are now on sale.

A “Broadway Buy More Save More” program is also now available. Ticket buyers who purchase two Broadway shows save 10% or buy three or more shows save 15%. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20%. Season ticket holders for the State Theatre’s Broadway shows receive a wide array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices and on any show added to the Broadway season, bring your friends 15% off discounts, half price drinks, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs, and free exchanges within the same show.

For more information about the Broadway Season visit STNJ.org/Broadway or call Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469).

State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series kicks-off with TINA-The Tina Turner Musical on October 3-5; then continues with Ain’t Too Proud-The Life and Times of The Temptations on October 25-27; the magnificently macabre hit musical, The Addams Family on January 24-26; and the groundbreaking musical, Dear Evan Hansen on March 28-30.

Oher shows included in the Broadway season include Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical on November 23-24 and An Evening with Sutton Foster on January 31, who is currently starring in New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred.

State Theatre New Jersey’s Broadway Series is sponsored by Magic 98.3.

2024-25 STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY BROADWAY SEASON:

TINA – The Tina Turner Musical

Thu, October 3, 2024 at 7:30pm

Friday, October 4, 2024 at 8pm

Sat, October 5, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters!

One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy® Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. TINA–The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

Tickets: $40-$105

Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Sat, November 23, 2024 at 10:30am, 3pm, & 7:30pm

Sun, November 24, 2024 at 1pm & 5:30pm

The Grinch broke box office records for two consecutive years on Broadway during its holiday engagements at the St. James and Hilton theatres in New York. Since then, more than 2.1 million theatregoers across America have been delighted by this heart-warming holiday musical, which The New York Times praised as “100 times better than any bedtime story” and the Gannett papers hailed as “A genius of a show! A total delight for both kids and adults.”



Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” (written by Albert Hague and Dr. Seuss) from the original animated series. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is "two sizes too small," decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets (John Lee Beatty) and costumes (Robert Morgan) inspired by Dr. Seuss’ original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville, while the Music and Book of Mel Marvin and Timothy Mason breathe new life into this timeless story of the true meaning of Christmas. The 2024 production is directed by Matt August and choreographed by Bob Richard based on the original choreography by John DeLuca and originally created by 3-time Tony® Award-winning director, Jack O’Brien.

Tickets: $40-$105

The Addams Family

Fri, January 24, 2025 at 8pm

Sat, January 25, 2025 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, January 26, 2025 at 2pm

A comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, The Addams Family is the magnificently macabre hit musical featuring everyone’s favorite creepy, kooky characters. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before—keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the third most-watched show on Netflix of all-time, Big-League Productions, Inc. presents The Addams Family, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the bizarre and beloved characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.

Tickets: $40-$105



An Evening with Sutton Foster

Fri, January 31, 2025 at 8pm

See Tony® Award-winning actress, singer, and dancer, Sutton Foster, in her STNJ debut! Foster will perform from her extensive Broadway catalogue including, The Music Man, Anything Goes, Sweeney Todd, and more!

Currently, Foster is starring in New York City Center Encores! adaptation of Once Upon a Mattress as Princess Winnifred. Prior to this, Foster, starred as Mrs. Lovett in the Tony® Award-winning Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street opposite Aaron Tveit at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Tickets: $39-$99

Dear Evan Hansen

Fri, March 28, 2025 at 8pm

Sat, March 29, 2025 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, March 30, 2025 at 2pm

Declared “one of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history” by the Washington Post, Dear Evan Hansen is the first musical to take a groundbreaking look—from the point of view of both the parents and young people—at our complex, interconnected, and social media-filled lives.

Evan Hansen is a high school student who always feels like he’s on the outside looking in. Evan finally gets what so many of us are searching for—the chance to finally fit in. What follows is a poignant, funny, and powerful musical about how even though it can be hard, we can find each other—and ourselves—along the way.

Including some of the most iconic musical theatre songs from the last decade, including “You Will Be Found,” “Waving Through A Window,” and “For Forever,” Dear Evan Hansen features an uplifting score by the Tony ®, Grammy®, and Oscar®-winning team behind The Greatest Showman and La La Land, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and a book by Tony® Award-winner Steven Levenson.

Tickets: $40-$105

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

