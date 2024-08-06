St. Catharine School PTA Hosts A Night At The Sands...Starring Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Friday, September 6th, the St. Catharine School PTA will host a one-night only performance, A Night At The Sands...Starring Frank Sinatra & Dean Martin. The one-act live musical production at The Breakers On The Ocean will benefit St. Catharine School in Spring Lake, a Catholic elementary school educating students in Preschool through Grade 8.

Backed by a seven-piece jazz band on the ballroom floor, A Night At The Sands...takes the audience back to 1960's Las Vegas, to the legendary Copa Room of the Sands Hotel, for an evening of music, laughs and nostalgia with two of the most iconic performers of the 20th century, Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. Guests will enjoy a three-course dinner and three-hour open bar with beautiful views at The Breakers On The Ocean in Spring Lake, along with a 90-minute performance filled with the hit songs, gags and antics that made the Rat Pack's performances legendary.

Patrick Lavery stars as Frank Sinatra and Michael Patrick Dominick as Dean Martin. A Night at The Sands... Band is directed by Billy Lawlor, the Director of Music for St. Catharine - St. Margaret Parish. This event is generously hosted by the St. Catharine School PTA.

St. Catharine's School motto of "Faith, Knowledge, Service" encapsulates their identity, inspiration and purpose in providing a learning experience that supports the development of the whole child in partnership with top notch academics. The school is run by St. Catharine - St. Margaret pastor, Father Damian McElroy and is under the direction of Principal Donna White.

Enrollment for St. Catharine School is open and ongoing.

Tickets can be purchased in advance by making a $125 donation per person on the event page of the parish website at http://scsmsl.org. For additional questions, contact Michael Patrick Dominick directly at 215.272.5032.

Band Members: Billy Lawlor I Tony Cinkutis I Joey D'Alessio I Michael Dugger I Tom Santone I Frank Petrino I Michael Ventoso

When: Friday, September 6th 2024

6:00pm - 9:00pm

Where: The Breakers On The Ocean

1507 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, New Jersey

