By: May. 17, 2024
Spotlight: EVITA at Axelrod PAC
Winner of seven Tonys! Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Evita is the smash pop opera about Eva Peron, a desperately driven woman who went from the streets of Buenos Aires to international celebrity as the wife of Argentina’s President. Evita’s story of ambition, politics, power, and class struggle is as relevant today as ever. The dazzling score includes such favorites as “Don't Cry for Me Argentina,” “Another Suitcase in Another Hall,” “Buenos Aires,” and “High Flying Adored.”

Remember Jones will be reprising his role as Che and Eva Peron will be played by Gaby Albo, fresh from the National Tour of On Your Feet. Don’t miss this special Axelrod PAC production!




