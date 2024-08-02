News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Special Offer: SPRING AWAKENING at Algonquin Arts Theatre

Unleash the Passion: Spring Awakening at Algonquin Arts Theatre

By: Aug. 02, 2024
Special Offer: SPRING AWAKENING at Algonquin Arts Theatre Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

SAVE $5-OFF EACH TICKET USING THE PROMO CODE "Broadway5"

Check out rehearsal footage: https://youtu.be/EUV0YWYiq6g

Prepare to be captivated by the raw energy and poignant beauty of Spring Awakening, coming to the Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, NJ, from August 10-18, 2024.

This groundbreaking, Tony Award-winning musical takes you on an unforgettable journey through the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of adolescence. With its powerful rock score and deeply moving narrative, Spring Awakening is a theatrical experience with an incredible folk/rock score by Duncan Sheik.

Why You Can’t Miss This Show:

Stellar Performances: Witness a cast of talented actors bring this compelling story to life with passion and precision.

Electrifying Music: Experience a dynamic and evocative score that blends rock and folk to create an emotional rollercoaster.

Riveting Story: Explore themes of love, loss, rebellion, and self-discovery in a way that is both timeless and timely.

Secure your seats now and be part of an audience that will leave the theatre inspired and moved. Tickets are selling fast, so don’t wait! Visit www.AlgonquinArts.org to purchase yours today.

LATEST NEWS

Special Offer: SPRING AWAKENING at Algonquin Arts Theatre
State Theatre New Jersey 2024-25 Broadway Season Now On Sale
Seth Rudetsky Hosts Broadway Concert With Mandy Gonzalez at Bell Theater in Holmdel
Spotlight: TYLER HENRY at bergenPAC



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos