Special July 4th Afternoon Performance Planned for TEA FOR THREE: LADY BIRD, PAT & BETTY

East Lynne Theater Company will produce a special July 4th holiday production of the critically acclaimed one-woman play “Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat & Betty,” starring Elaine Bromka. The Fourth of July show will take place at 4 p.m.

The one-woman show, written by Eric H. Weinberger and Bromka, stars the Emmy Award-winning actress, who gives a behind-the-scenes look at highs and lows of being a First Lady. She portrays Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford during their last months in the White House and reveals the oftentimes heavy personal cost of what it is to be a FLOTUS.

“We wanted to give audiences a special treat for the Fourth of July,” said Craig Fols, East Lynne's artistic director. “On this, the most patriotic of American holidays, why not spend the afternoon with three of the most delightful First Ladies our country has ever known?”

Bromka, a veteran actress with experience in film, television, Broadway, and Off-Broadway, has appeared as the mom in “Uncle Buck” with the late John Candy, the deranged Stella on “Days of our Lives,” as well as on “The Blacklist,” “Girls,” “E.R.,” “The Sopranos,” “Law and Order,” “Sex and the City,” and others.

The special July 4th performance is at 4 p.m. The 75-minute show also runs 7 p.m. through July 6. General admission tickets are $35, seniors $30, students and military $20. East Lynne is located at 500 Hughes St., Cape May. For additional information or to purchase tickets, go to EastLynneTheater.org.

About East Lynne Theater Company:

Founded in 1980, East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) was the first theater in the country with the unique mission of presenting and preserving America's theatrical heritage. The New York Times listed ELTC as one of the 75 top summer theaters in North America. In 2018, the New Jersey Senate and General Assembly passed a joint legislative resolution recognizing ELTC as “one of the state's most important cultural treasures.”

