South Camden Theatre Company Presents THE BREATH OF LIFE

Life being what it is, one dreams of revenge. Gauguin's epigram serves as the motto for this moral tale of two women, both at a certain age, whose lives are interwoven in ways neither of them yet understands. Madeline Palmer is a retired curator, living alone on Britains Isle of Wight. One day Frances Beale comes to her door, a woman she has met only once, who is now enjoying sudden success, late in life, as a popular novelist. The result is both surprising and profound when you watch what can emerge when a man's wife and mistress finally confront each other. Of the central theme of the play, playwright David Hare wrote "You can no longer call it middle age, and you certainly can't call it old age. It's something in between... I wanted to describe two women at exactly that moment; a long past behind them, but the expectation of a considerable future in front of them."



The Breath of Life opens with a preview performance on Wednesday, September 4. Opening night is Friday, September 6, 2019. The show's performances are Friday and Saturday nights at 8:00pm with Sunday matinees at 2:00pm through Saturday, September 28, 2019.



Artistic Director, Raymond Croce, is very excited for audiences to see "The Breath of Life" at South Camden Theatre Company. His director for this production is Penelope Reed, Hedgerow Theatre's, Director Emeritus from Media, Pennsylvania. "Penny is a remarkable director. Her experience, skill and depth of knowledge about "The Breath of Life" shines through even during early stages of rehearsal." "Her command of David Hare's story and direction of her cast including actresses, Stacy Skinner previously seen in Savannah Sipping Society and My Name is Asher Lev at SCTC and Julie Ann Marra, new to SCTC, but not to the Philadelphia theatre world, are both outstanding actresses."

Mr. Croce points out that Sir David Hale's play, "The Breath of Life" is "...one of David Hare's finest. He lays bare the details of these two women's lives with a deliberate mix of cunning and precision that keeps you on the edge of your seat. "



South Camden Theatre Company is proud to call Camden home for 14 seasons. When the company was founded in 2005, performances were held in the basement of the Sacred Heart Church. At that time so many people said, "no one will come." Next year, South Camden Theatre Company will proudly be celebrating our 15th season and will also be celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Waterfront South Theatre's grand opening in 2010. We're also proud to know that The Waterfront South Theatre is the first, free-standing theatre building erected in Camden in more than 100 years.



Along with the theatre company, the Waterfront South neighborhood, is also a growing arts community. Our arts neighbors now include Camden FireWorks, artist studio spaces and art gallery, The Nick Virgilio Writer's House, Bee Still Studios, The Camden Shipyard & Maritime Museum, Camden Boat Works and the Center For Environmental Transformation.

All seating is general admission and is first-come, first-seated. Doors open one hour before curtain. Each show opens with a preview performance on the Wednesday prior to opening night at 7:30pm. Friday and Saturday night performances are at 8:00pm and Sunday matinées are at 2:00pm.



Tickets can be purchased online at www.southcamdentheatre.org, over the phone at (866) 811-4111 or at the door. General admission tickets are $25.00. SCTC offers a Camden Resident ticketing program with tickets just $5. This program is sponsored in part by Holman Enterprise group.



The Waterfront South Theatre is a completely accessible facility and is the first theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. Concessions are available prior to each show and at intermission.





