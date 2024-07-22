Single Tickets Now Available for Rossen Milanov's 60th Birthday Season with the PSO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) box office is now open for the 2024-25 Season, giving music lovers an early opportunity to purchase great seats for all of its mainstage concerts. The season celebrates Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov’s 60th Birthday with a line-up of top guest artists including violinists Leila Josefowicz and Aubree Oliverson, pianist Orli Shaham, Princeton University’s Performers-in-Residence Sō Percussion, and pianist Natasha Paremski.

The Maestro has programmed an extraordinary line-up of favorite works including concertos by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Igor Stravinsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Sergei Rachmaninoff, and Viet Cuong’s Re(new)al. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Triple Concerto will display the talents of PSO concertmaster Basia Danilow and principal cellist Alistair MacRae with pianist Steven Beck.

In addition to Viet Cuong, other living composers whose works will be featured this season include Gemma Peacocke, Michael Abels, and Carlos Simon. There are also symphonies by Johannes Brahms, Sergei Prokofiev, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Ludwig van Beethoven, an all-Mozart concert conducted by Gérard Korsten, plus choral music by Brahms and Tchaikovsky performed by Rider University’s Westminster Symphonic Choir.

Rossen Milanov regularly collaborates with artists of the orchestral world, and helms the PSO’s popular June performing arts celebration – The Princeton Festival. He is also the music director of the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra, and chief conductor of the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra in Ljubljana. He has conducted operas presented by Komische Oper Berlin and Opera Columbus, as well as the Spanish premiere of Tchaikovsky’s Mazzepa and Bartok’s Bluebeard’s Castle with Opera Oviedo (awarded best Spanish production for 2015). He has conducted over 200 concerts with the Philadelphia Orchestra and performances with the New York City Ballet, Zurich Ballet, and La Scala Ballet in Paris. He presents education projects with Carnegie Hall and the Orchestra of St. Luke’s, and leads the PSO’s BRAVO! concerts for school children. He is a 2011 ASCAP award winner and a graduate of the Curtis Institute of Music and The Juilliard School.

All performances take place on select Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm, at Richardson Auditorium on Princeton University’s campus. Rossen Milanov conducts all but the all-Mozart program in February and this season’s Holiday POPS! concert featuring Andrea Ross, which will be conducted by John Devlin.

Single tickets are now available as well as cost-saving full subscriptions (save up to 25%) and Pick 3+ ticket packages. Concerts take place on Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 4pm. Full Season subscriptions start at $189. Youths 5-17 receive a 50% discount with an adult purchase. To subscribe, visit the Princeton Symphony Orchestra website at princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

