Sierra Boggess, Angel Blue & More to Perform at 2024 Princeton Festival

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has revealed its artistic line-up for this year’s Princeton Festival. The Festival takes place June 7-22, 2024 with a state-of-the-art tented pavilion erected on the grounds of beautiful Morven Museum & Garden. The layout features concessions and space for attendees to gather outdoors before performances and during intermissions. Events range from an opening night concert featuring star soprano Angel Blue to a comic opera by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart to a tribute honoring Tina Turner, plus dance, a Juneteenth celebration with Black choral music, a Family Day with Latin American music, genre-defying ensembles, and a superstar finale with Sierra Boggess. Baroque and chamber concerts take place at nearby Trinity Church.

Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Festival’s artistic visionary, says, “We are offering Festival goers a chance to come together through the shared experience of delightful summertime live musical performances, light in mood, but with exceptional artistry.”

Opening weekend begins with Metropolitan Opera superstar soprano Angel Blue with the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (Friday, June 7). Ms. Blue comes fresh off a season of performances in major houses both at home and abroad, joining the PSO for a program of favorite arias.

Saturday night (June 8), the mainstage is devoted to The Music of Tina Turner, a tribute honoring the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.” Three prominent artists including Broadway star and American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones, plus guest conductor Lucas Waldin and the Princeton Symphony Orchestra perform some of the trailblazing artist’s mega hits including “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Simply the Best,” “Proud Mary,” and “River Deep, Mountain High.”

Family Day (Sunday, June 9) offers child-centered activities culminating in a concert of Latin American family music featuring musical storytelling by Latin GRAMMY® nominee Sonia De Los Santos. De Los Santos and her band invite audiences to enjoy a delightful collection of original songs sung in Spanish and English.

The centerpiece of this year’s Festival is a fresh production of Mozart’s comedic opera Così fan tutte (June 14, 16, & 18), sung in the original Italian with English subtitles. The opera will be directed by James Marvel, with scenic design by Blair Mielnik and costumes by Marie Miller. This is the creative team hailed for last year’s rollicking version of Rossini’s The Barber of Seville. Performing the roles of the lovers are Aubry Ballarò as Fiordiligi, Alexis Peart as Dorabella, David Walton as Ferrando, and Benjamin Taylor as Guglielmo, with Calvin Griffin as the freewheeling Don Alfonso and Zulimar López-Hernández as the crafty maid Despina. Rossen Milanov will conduct all three performances.

Dance and orchestral worlds combine (June 15) in Interwoven: American Repertory Ballet + PSO Strings, a program of dance works performed by ARB dancers with string ensemble conducted by Rossen Milanov. The evening features choreography by Arthur Mitchell and Meredith Rainey, with music by Glass, Grieg, Scripp, and Sibelius.

The PSO celebrates Juneteenth (June 19) with a concert Honoring Black Choral Music. Choral conductor Vinroy D. Brown, Jr. of Westminster Choir College, leads a choir drawn from the community and anchored by the Capital Singers of Trenton. The program will feature Robert Ray’s iconic Gospel Mass with additional choral selections highlighting the joy and spirit of Black music.

Genre-bending, Juilliard-trained trio Empire Wild (June 21) takes over the pavilion stage with a captivating program featuring two cellos and piano, with vocals. The group brings its signature mix of original music, inventive covers, and twists on the classical canon.

Across the way at Trinity Church, Festival attendees can take in the award-winning sound of the Abeo Quartet (Thursday, June 13). In its debut Princeton Festival performance, the quartet presents works by Beethoven, Shostakovich, and Esmail. The Sebastians: Brandenburgs and More (June 20) will also take place at Trinity. The acclaimed Baroque ensemble returns for its third Princeton Festival appearance with an exciting program featuring three of J.S. Bach’s beloved “Brandenburg” concerti along with classic works by Telemann and Vivaldi.

Anchoring the Festival is An Evening with Sierra Boggess (June 22). Broadway superstar Boggess (The Little Mermaid, The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock), returns to the Princeton Festival with an intimate, cabaret-style solo concert featuring Broadway classics and her personal favorite songs.

2024 Princeton Festival tickets are available now, and range in price from $10 - $135. While most performances take place in the pavilion at Morven Museum & Garden, some are located inside at Trinity Church. For dates, times, program information, and tickets, visit princetonsymphony.org/festival.