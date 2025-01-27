Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST Comes to Centenary Stage Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s NEXTStage Repertory is currently in rehearsals for their production of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest adapted and directed by Stephen Michael Davis. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre on the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets are $17.50 for all seats. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

The Tempest is Shakespeare’s comedy about betrayal, ill-treatment, and the development of magical arts, all set against the backdrop of a plot for revenge. Twelve years earlier, Prospero was the Duke of Milan, but his bookish nature led him to rely on his brother Antonio to manage the state. In time, Antonio, with the help of Alonso, King of Naples, and King Alonso’s brother Sebastian, usurped Prospero’s dukedom. Prospero and his young daughter Miranda were cast out to sea in a decrepit boat and eventually washed ashore on a remote island, once ruled by the witch Sycorax and now inhabited by her son Caliban and Ariel, a spirit. Using his mastery of magic, Prospero sets in motion a series of events to confront those who betrayed him. The play explores themes of power, revenge, forgiveness, and the complex dynamics of human relationships, blending elements of comedy, romance, and tragedy. Through its intricate characters and shifting realities, The Tempest examines how acts of betrayal and manipulation give way to reconciliation and growth.

The cast of The Tempest is made up entirely of Centenary University theatre students. The cast for this production includes: Cody Jackson (Prospero), Aurelia Shanga (Miranda), Luis Rodriguez (Ariel), Erin Clark (Ariel), Raelyn Menon (Ariel), Osaivbie Igiebor (Caliban), Malakii Layton (Ferdinand), Jacoby Stewart (Antonio), Kai Vialva (Alonso), Daniel Paternina (Sebastian), Kylie Smith (Gonzalo), Christopher Rice (Trinculo), Mark Squindo (Stefano), and Matthew Steen (Boatswain/Francisco).

Tickets for The Tempest are $17.50 for all seats. Performances will take place Thursday, February 6 at 7:00 pm; Friday, February 7 at 10:00 am & 8:00 pm; Saturday, February 8 at 8:00 pm; Sunday, February 9 at 2:00 pm; and Monday, February 10 at 7:00 pm. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay Building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ.

