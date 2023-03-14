Senator Vin Gopal secures $100,000 Arts Grant for Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center has announced that, through the efforts of State Senator Vin Gopal, a $100,000 grant supporting Axelrod PAC cultural arts programming was included in Governor Murphy's proposed budget last week. This funding will help support continued rebuilding of Axelrod PAC programming and cultural education programs as we emerge from COVID closures. The grant helps make possible the subsidy of lower cost senior and youth ticketing and a new policy kicked off by the Axelrod, "Pay What You Can," making ticket prices affordable to families and adults who cannot afford to attend cultural arts performances.

Senator Gopal has championed legislation to support the arts and provide aid for education and local businesses; he has provided property tax rebates for taxpayers, seniors and veterans; made life more affordable for seniors; made mental health services more accessible, improved public safety and tore down barriers to employment and services for members of the disabilities community. His work as Chair of the Senate Education Committee, Vice-Chair of the Senate State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee, and as a member of the Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee has significantly benefited the citizenry of New Jersey. Senator Gopal also volunteers and supports many nonprofit organizations to assist people in need as the Founder and President of the Vin Gopal Civic Association, a 501c(3) organization dedicated to helping Monmouth County charities and individuals.

James Aaron, Vice-President of Axelrod, introduced Senator Gopal to the Axelrod's outstanding work in arts education and community impact. He states that "This funding is a sterling example of the work that Senator Gopal does for the arts in Monmouth County. He has always been a supporter of nonprofits that provide opportunities for the entire community he serves regardless of race, creed, or religion. Axelrod is proud to be included as it provides the opportunity for people of all backgrounds to perform and be entertained by such wonderful shows as "Raisin," recently performed and enjoyed by students and theatergoers throughout New Jersey."

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center is a non-profit multi-disciplinary arts organization located in Ocean Township, NJ. Incorporated in 2010, the mission is to produce diverse cultural programming to broaden the minds and imaginations of our community, to educate community members in various artistic disciplines by exposing them to the highest caliber of instructors and artists, and to improve the quality of life of our community through the exploration and love of the arts-music, dance, theater, fine arts and more. Professional theater, dance, concerts, films, and an Arts Academy are among the many cultural programs provided by the Axelrod PAC for the benefit of the community. The Axelrod PAC is a member of the NJ Theatre Alliance and is funded by the NJ State Council on the Arts. For more information about the Axelrod PAC, contact Jess Levy jlevy@axelrodartscenter.com.