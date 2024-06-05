DRACULA, THE LAST FIVE YEARS, And More Announced For 2024 Summer Season At Princeton Summer Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three plays with classic stories presented in a different perspective highlight Princeton Summer Theater's new season opening Thursday, June 13, in Princeton University's Hamilton Murray Theater.

The three mainstage productions are Dracula, a feminist revenge fantasy; The Last Five Years, a musical exploring love through a fractured timeline; and Emergency, a brilliantly constructed, passionate, and humorous examination of what makes us human and what constitutes our freedom. The season will also feature the world premiere of a new children's play by playwright-in-residence John Venegas Juarez.

"As I conceived the season, I intentionally chose works that would invite audiences to engage with the power of a new point of view. Ultimately, this year's season revolves around perspective-- how old stories have the potential to teach us new lessons when under a different light," shared Artistic Director of Princeton Summer Theater Layla J. Williams. "Maybe we see the monsters among us more clearly, the complexities of fate and love from a broken relationship, or the incredulity of our nation's history when put in a modern context."

Dracula, adapted by Kate Hamill and directed by Eliana Cohen-Orth, opens the season Thursday, June 13, and runs through Sunday, June 30.

Kate Hamill revamps Bram Stoker's gothic classic with wit and weirdness, humor and horror. After Jonathan Harker goes missing and Lucy Westenra starts getting sick with an unknown illness, the brash Doctor Van Helsing employs her expertise to unearth a supernatural mystery and prepare a motley crew for a fight against a frighteningly manipulative foe. Hamill's fresh and fast-paced adaptation features thrills at every turn and monsters that are all-too recognizable in today's world.

The Last Five Years, book, music, and lyrics by Jason Robert Brown and directed by Eliyana Abraham, runs Thursday, July 4, through Sunday, July 21.

Experience the emotional journey of The Last Five Years, a captivating musical that tells the story of a five-year relationship between Jamie, a rising novelist, and Cathy, a struggling actress. With a unique storytelling twist-his tale moves forward, hers backward- this poignant, deeply personal show offers a heart-wrenching and innovative exploration of love and ambition.

Emergency, written by Daniel Beaty and directed by Artistic Director Layla J. Williams, closes the season, on stage from Thursday, July 25, through Saturday. August 3.

A one-man show with more than 40 characters, Emergency takes the familiar aspects of New York City and places them into an unfamiliar context as it explores what would happen if a slave ship arrived in modern day New York City.

The season will also feature the world premiere of a new children's play, Granny's Home- A Fairytale Mystery, by John Venegas Juarez.

For more information about Princeton Summer Theater, or to purchase tickets, please visit www.princetonsummertheater.org.

About Princeton Summer Theater

Founded in 1968, Princeton Summer Theater is a professional summer stock theater company. It won the 2019 JerseyArts.com People's Choice Award for "Best Small Theater." Notable alumni include Tony Award-winning actress Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago), Tony Award-winning producer Geoff Rich (Avenue Q), Drama Desk Award-winning playwright Winnie Holzman (Wicked), and Hollywood actor William Hootkins (Star Wars, Batman).

