Selections From SOUL SEARCHING and Scenes From TWIST OF FAITH Come to Teaneck

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of Selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of scenes from the play TWIST OF FAITH, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Thursday, July 11th at 7:00PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ. Tickets for this all-ages show, $15 advance ($20 at the door), are on sale now at www.debonairmusichall.com. Located at 1409 Queen Anne Road between State Street and Walraven Drive, Debonair offers ample free parking, and ground floor entry in the West Englewood section of Teaneck. Doors open at 6:30PM.

THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING - which is slated for a full-scale, long-awaited revival in the Winter of '24 - follows the story of a vibrant thirty-something 'Single Jewish Female' on NY's Upper West Side as she embarks on a wild and comedic search for her soul-mate with the help of her three best married friends, all engulfed in relationship troubles of their own.



In the early 2000's, NYTheater.com noted that SOUL SEARCHING "has the potential to be a real crowd pleaser - a feel-good date show on the order of I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE." The New York Theater Wire noted "at last a Jewish HAIR...it may well become a classic." NewYorkCool.com called it "...a great choice...thought provoking entertainment...[for] people from all backgrounds, cultures, and ethnicities."



Written by Avi Kunstler and Matt Okin, SOUL SEARCHING's new Musical/Vocal Director is Ben Shanblatt, and the selections will be performed by Mr. Shanblatt's three-piece rock band, Black Box actress/singer Ilana Schimmel, Black Box actress/alum Leora Lerner, Black Box alum/singer-songwriter Esti Mellul, NY-based actor/singer/dancer Sierra Fisher, and Black Box alum/actor-singer Eitan Hiller.



The full length comedy/drama TWIST OF FAITH, also preparing for a long-overdue revival and national tour, was acclaimed in NYC and throughout North America from 1997-2004. written by Michael Gurin, long-time Black Box creative, an extraordinarily secular Jewish businessman meets an extremely Orthodox yeshiva student resulting in major life changes and unexpected friendship. Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, TWIST OF FATH is based on a a story and characters created by Matt Okin and Michael Gurin, and launched two sequels, SECOND CHANCES and DESTINATIONS, both Off-Broadway hits in the late '90's and early '00's.

Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com. @DebonairMusicNJ on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram



Black Box Studios is an event producer and the area's only collaborative performing arts school and professional theater combo, est. 2007. Recent and upcoming shows include Reeves Gabrels, Jonathan Kane, and Jair-Rohm Parker Wells' Doom Dogs; Gail Ann Dorsey; Distant Cousins & Soulfarm, The Aryeh Kunstler Band; Israel Portnoy & Band; simmerr, Thesaurus Rex, and Boys Go To Jupiter; James Maddock; Willie Nile; comedians Mark Riccadonna, Christy Miller, Erik Marino and Mike Bocchetti; Brea Fournier & The Dream Ballet & Dog Party; and more. For more information on this event and others at Debonair Music Hall from Black Box Studios, please contact eventsatblackbox@gmail.com.

