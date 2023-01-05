Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Second City To Bring SWIPES RIGHT: AN INCOMPLETE GUIDE TO THE ULTIMATE DATE NIGHT To Ridgefield Playhouse on January 19

Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to see the show!

Jan. 05, 2023  

Second City To Bring SWIPES RIGHT: AN INCOMPLETE GUIDE TO THE ULTIMATE DATE NIGHT To Ridgefield Playhouse on January 19

Chicago's oldest running improv troupe that brought you Bill Murray, John Candy, Day Aykroyd, Eugene Levy and dozens more, returns to Ridgefield for a night of improvisational comedy at the highest level! It's love at first laugh with The Second City and their new show Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night.

This is the brand-new experience you've been aching for! Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to see the show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8pm, part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Spend a naughty 90 minutes with a caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on-and off-about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between the sheets!

May contain Adult or Mature Content. Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visit 3 Keys Restaurant & Georgetown Tavern (19 Main St, Redding) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($46.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.




New Jersey Arts Community to Offer Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Photo
New Jersey Arts Community to Offer Free Public Events in Celebration of the 2023 National Day of Racial Healing
The Creating Change Network and ArtPride New Jersey has curated a line-up of 11 public arts events in celebration of the National Day of Racial Healing, which takes place January 17, 2023.
Cast and Creative Team Announced for LIVING & BREATHING World Premiere at Two River Th Photo
Cast and Creative Team Announced for LIVING & BREATHING World Premiere at Two River Theater
The new year brings a new world premiere to Red Bank! Continuing its theatrical season, Two River Theater will present the darkly funny and complex Living & Breathing, written by Mando Alvarado and directed by Rebecca Martínez. 
THE GIVER Comes to The Growing Stage Photo
THE GIVER Comes to The Growing Stage
The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey will presents its first Studio Series of the 41st season, THE GIVER, January 19-22.
Centenary Stage Companys Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester Photo
Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory Of Dance Returns For 2023 Spring Semester
Centenary Stage Company's Conservatory of Dance is back for the 2023 Spring Semester. This session will offer 2 eight-week courses as well as 1 sixteen-week course. The first session will run January 9 through March 5 and the second session will run March 5 through April 30 with one session running January 9 through April 30.

