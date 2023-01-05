Second City To Bring SWIPES RIGHT: AN INCOMPLETE GUIDE TO THE ULTIMATE DATE NIGHT To Ridgefield Playhouse on January 19

Chicago's oldest running improv troupe that brought you Bill Murray, John Candy, Day Aykroyd, Eugene Levy and dozens more, returns to Ridgefield for a night of improvisational comedy at the highest level! It's love at first laugh with The Second City and their new show Swipes Right: An Incomplete Guide to The Ultimate Date Night.

This is the brand-new experience you've been aching for! Bring your partner, lover, significant other, spouse, friend with benefits, friend with EXTRA benefits, platonic BFF, or your spectacularly single self to see the show at The Ridgefield Playhouse on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at 8pm, part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Spend a naughty 90 minutes with a caliente cast of comedians as they (consensually) annihilate everything that turns us on-and off-about love, dating, relationships, and everything else in-between the sheets!

May contain Adult or Mature Content. Rooted in the groundbreaking improvisational games of Viola Spolin, The Second City opened its doors in December of 1959, and a comedy revolution began. The small cabaret theater has grown to become the most influential and prolific comedy empire in the world, developing an entirely unique way of creating art and fostering generation after generation of superstars. Make it a great night out with dinner and a show by visit 3 Keys Restaurant & Georgetown Tavern (19 Main St, Redding) for dinner before the show and enjoy a complimentary glass of house wine with your entrée when tickets are presented.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home tickets ($46.50), go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or visit or call the box office at (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge Road, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.