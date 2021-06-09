Seaside Heights Dinner Theater and Helipad Proposal Put on Hold

Proposed plans for a dinner theatre and helipad in Seaside Heights have been put on hold, App reports.

It will be another month before the planning board will view the proposal for the beachfront additions from developer Ben Mabie.

Mabie and his lawyer, Joseph D. Coronato were informed Monday afternoon that the initial plan for the project that they had submitted in April would require a use variance, and therefore it could not come before the planning board for review.

Coronato said Mabie will prepare new plans for the project, which is now scheduled for an informal review by the board on July 6.

The new additions are being proposed to be implemented adjacent to the Ocean Club at the southern end of the boardwalk.

Mabie's intent is to build a 1,000-seat, three-story dinner theater, which would patrons to dine on catered meals that would be brought into the venue after being pre-ordered by guests. The proposal is expected to include hours of operation and other details about the theater.

