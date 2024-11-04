STNJ Will Host a Screening of NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION and Q&A With Chevy Chase

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



An Evening with Chevy Chase & National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation comes to the State Theatre of New Jersey on Friday, December 5 at 7:30pm. This unforgettable evening celebrates the timeless classic, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, with a special 35th Anniversary screening of the film followed by a live conversation and Q&A with Chevy Chase, and his wife Jayni. A limited number of VIP tickets are available, including a personal post-show photo opportunity with Chevy Chase. Tickets range from $45-$105.

Chevy and Jayni will share their behind-the-scenes stories and personal anecdotes about the making of this beloved movie that has become a Christmas tradition. During the conversation, audience members can ask questions and hear firsthand from Chevy about his storied career including Saturday Night Live, Caddyshack, and so much more.

An original member of NBC’s Saturday Night Live, Chevy Chase was the trailblazer who turned SNL success into Hollywood mega-stardom. The movies Caddyshack, National Lampoon’s Vacation, Fletch, and Three Amigos all contributed to making Chevy Chase a worldwide household name.

