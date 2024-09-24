STEEL MAGNOLIAS to be Presented At MCCC's Kelsey Theatre in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shampoo, free advice, and witty repartee fills the air at Truvy's beauty salon when the Yardley Players present "Steel Magnolias" Oct. 4-13 at the Kelsey Theatre on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College.

"Steel Magnolias" explores the relationships between a tight-knit group of Louisiana southern ladies who gather in Truvy's small-town beauty parlor, celebrating the milestones in each other's lives. Truvy's is where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done, including the town's rich curmudgeon, an eccentric millionaire, and the local social leader. Filled with acerbic but humorous verbal collisions, "Steel Magnolias" is both touching and funny while exemplifying the universal and unconditional strengths of sisterhood, resilience, and love.

"Steel Magnolias" was written by Robert Harling, based on his experience with his sister's death. The play opened Off-Broadway in 1987 - closing after 1,126 performances - and made its Broadway debut in 2005. It was also adapted as a 1989 film starring Julia Roberts, who was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

The ensemble cast features Christina Parke of Hamilton Township, N.J., as M'Lynn; Kimmie Fetters of Asbury Park, N.J., as Truvy; Linda Cunningham of Yardley, Pa., as Clairee; and Maggie Gronenthal as Shelby, Perry Zavetz as Annelle, and Eve Connelly as Ouiser, all of Lawrenceville, N.J.

"Steel Magnolias" is produced and stage managed by Marge Swider of Langhorne, Pa., and directed by Liz Wurtz of Levittown, Pa. Set design is by Shawn Simmons of Hamilton, N.J., costumes by Anthony Wurtz of Levittown, lighting by M. Kitty Getlik of Hamilton, N.J., sound by Tiernan Stover of Titusville, N.J., and program by Kristy Davis of Newtown, Pa.

Dates and showtimes for "Steel Magnolias" are Friday, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 12 at 2 p.m.; and Sunday, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. at the Kelsey Theatre on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for children and students, and may be purchased online at www.kelseytheatre.org or by calling the Kelsey Box Office Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. - noon, at (609) 570-3333.

Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible, with free parking next to the theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website or call the box office for a brochure.

