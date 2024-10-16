News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

SOMETHING WICKED Trivia Night Fundraiser Comes to Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey

The event is on Saturday, October 26 beginning at 7:00 pm.

By: Oct. 16, 2024
SOMETHING WICKED Trivia Night Fundraiser Comes to Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Image
Bring your friends, test your knowledge, and win wicked individual and team prizes! The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) has announced a brand-new event at their Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory, the Something Wicked Trivia Night Fundraiser. On Saturday, October 26 beginning at 7:00 pm, enjoy four rounds of general knowledge trivia hosted by Best Men Trivia. The event will also include a tricky-tray raffle with separate tickets available for purchase that evening, and a costume contest. In the spirit of the season, costumes are encouraged but not required.

This spook-tacular fundraising event is for anyone age 18 and older. Light snacks and desserts will be provided with beverages (boozy and non-boozy) available for purchase. This event allows those attending to carry in food, if they are looking for more of a meal. 

If you are looking to support STNJ, but are not interested in trivia, opportunities to volunteer and sponsor are available. Please contact the STNJ Development Office at KHill@ShakespeareNJ.org or LDeTitta@ShakespeareNJ.org, or visit ShakespeareNJ.org to make a tax-deductible donation.

Tickets are $45 for individuals and range from $180 - $270 for tables of six (6). $30 tickets are available for attendees 30 years old or younger, with a valid ID. Tickets are available online at ShakespeareNJ.org, over the phone at (973) 408-5600, or in-person at our Box Office (36 Madison Avenue, Madison, NJ on the campus of Drew University) as well as at the door the night of the event. 




