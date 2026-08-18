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SIMPLY DARLING to Bring Lucy Darling's Magic and Comedy to NJPAC

TJ Shanoff of Chicago's The Second City joins the show with live piano and musical comedy.

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SIMPLY DARLING to Bring Lucy Darling's Magic and Comedy to NJPAC

Award-winning performer Carisa Hendrix brings her acclaimed character Lucy Darling to New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 7 p.m. for Simply Darling, a sparkling variety show blending magic, humor and surprises.

Known to audiences around the world as a charming socialite and cocktail enthusiast, Lucy Darling captivates with razor-sharp wit, vivacious energy and a knack for turning every moment into an elegant adventure. In Simply Darling, Hendrix continues Lucy's mischievous escapades in a captivating stage experience filled with comedy, wonder and unexpected twists.

Joining Lucy is TJ Shanoff, a hilarious musical improviser from Chicago's legendary home of improv comedy, The Second City. With playful piano melodies and perfectly timed musical wit, Shanoff adds another layer of humor to Lucy's sophisticated sarcasm, rewarding careful listeners with an inside joke or two.

Blending magic, comedy and music, Simply Darling brings Lucy's signature charm and mischief from screen to stage. The performance offers audiences a chance to step away from reality, embrace the unexpected and indulge in the wonder, laughter and mischief we all deserve.

Lucy Darling: Simply Darling will take place Sunday, November 8, 2026, at 7 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey. General ticket sales begin Friday, August 21 at 10:00 a.m. For tickets and more information, visit njpac.org.

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