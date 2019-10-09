Roxey Ballet Stages Dance Adaptation of DRACULA

Kicking off its 26th season, Roxey Ballet stages its dance adaptation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" from October 18-27. Roxey Ballet's "Dracula" interprets Stoker's famed horror story through a complete sensory experience of movement, music and spoken word with pyrotechnic, sound and lighting effects. Showcasing Roxey Ballet's professional dancers, the performances take place in Roxey Ballet's intimate Canal Studio Theater.



"Halloween in Lambertville is well known and we are thrilled to be offering Dracula as the peak of the holiday experience. We have 10 amazing performances of our popular Dracula ballet," said Mark Roxey, Founding Director of Roxey Ballet. "This production is not for the faint-of-heart. The small venue combined with bone-chilling music and effects draws the audience deeply into 18th century England and the story of Dracula, crafted by our world-class dancers."



Mark Roxey's original dance choreography, set to a collage of music and sound effects by David Hanoman, follows Stoker's classic vampire tale. The audience comes face-to-face with all the notorious characters: the unwary Renfield who accidentally falls victim to Dracula on his way to the opera; the lovely Lucy; and Dr. Van Helsing who leads the attack to rescue Lucy and others fallen prey to the vampires.



Performances take place at the Canal Studio Theater, 243 North Union Street in Lambertville, New Jersey on Friday, October 18 at 7:00pm; Saturday, October 19 at 4:00pm and 7:00pm; Sunday, October 20 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm; and the following weekend on Friday, October 25 at 7:00pm.; Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 27 at 1:00pm and 4:00pm. The season will continue with The American Holiday Classic Nutcracker which opens at the College of New Jersey Thanksgiving weekend through December 9th.



Tickets range from 15.50-59.50 and may be purchased online at www.roxeyballet.org or by phone at (609) 397-7616.



Roxey Ballet is a world class, all-inclusive contemporary ballet company that uses dance to build community and cultural bridges. The company maintains a full schedule of local and national touring. Based in Lambertville, New Jersey, Roxey Ballet was incorporated in 1995 as a New Jersey non-profit organization whose mission is to deliver artistic and cultural excellence through professional dance performances, residencies, educational programs, workshops and master classes. The company takes pride in its multicultural and all-inclusive organization, fostering a creative environment of growth for all. Roxey Ballet is fully accessible to those with disabilities.



Roxey Ballet's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Kennedy Center, VSA: The International Organization on Arts and Disability, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospitals, Merck Foundation, Bunbury Foundation, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Cultural Trust of New Jersey and individuals and businesses.





