Roxey Ballet Presents the 26th Annual American Holiday Classic NUTCRACKER

Roxey Ballet, Lambertville's renowned professional dance company, is proud to present its 26th Annual American Holiday Classic "Nutcracker". This acclaimed annual holiday event has become a favorite tradition of area residents and visitors alike.

"Nutcracker", running from November 28-December 8, is a joyous and magical way to begin the holiday season. This performance provides the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages, and a timeless tradition for adults.

The production is directed by Mark Roxey, co-founder of this acclaimed professional company. Also featured are more than 200 costumes designed by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey, and lighting designed by Jeffrey Goldstein. Complemented by an international cast of professional performers, Roxey Ballet also draws on the abundant local talent pool from neighboring communities, including Lambertville, New Hope, Doylestown, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton.

During the performance, Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. Brilliant costumes and elaborate sets draw the audience into a heart-lifting marvelous journey that ushers in the seasonal spirit. Audiences can also expect a visit from Santa and his jolly friends during the performance! This year, a special pre-show and intermission will feature music by Princeton Pro Musica.

"This performance is recognized as the most family-friendly production in the region, and we have amazing new elements added to the performance," says Mark Roxey, Artistic Director. These elements include entirely re-designed costumes and choreography for the battle scene, featuring the Nutcracker himself. "Many community members and new faces will be on stage this season. New dancers joining the Roxey Ballet roster this year.

This year, Roxey Ballet's programming includes a Sensory-Friendly Performance on November 30th at 1 PM for children and adults with ASD and other sensitivity issues or special needs. Adaptations to this performance include decreased sound levels, eliminating of special effects, and increased house lighting. Quiet areas will be available, and trained volunteers will be present throughout the theatre to assist and direct audience members. Resources such as pre-visit, social stories, and picture schedules are available on our website.

A School Show will be also be held on December 5th at 10 AM and is open to the public. All tickets are available at www.roxeyballet.org.





