Roosevelt String Band to Perform Concert of Songs To Warm The Heart

The Roosevelt String Band returns in celebration of Morven's exhibition Dreaming of Utopia: Roosevelt, New Jersey to present an encore performance with songs to warm the heart including Bill Withers' Lean on Me, If Not for You and Make You Feel My Love by Bob Dylan, Carole King's You've Got a Friend, Tom Waits' Martha, and Michael Peter Smith's The Dutchman, among many others for this two hour concert. The band features David Brahinsky on guitar and vocals, Guy DeRosa on harmonicas, Phil McCauliffe on bass, Noemi Bolton on various string instruments and vocals and Paul Prestopino, the sole member of the Roosevelt String Band still residing in Roosevelt, on string instruments and vocals.

Reservations required.

This program is made possible, in part, by the Mercer County Cultural and Heritage Commission through funding from the Mercer County Board of Chosen Freeholders and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment of the Arts.





