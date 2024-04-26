WOMEN FOR WOMEN TODAY Mentoring And Women Empowerment Event Taking Place This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



In celebration of Mother's Day, Women for Women Today, will host a mentoring and empowering event for women of all ages to connect in a more meaningful way with the intention of inner purpose, will be held on Monday, May 13th, from 5 pm to 9:30 pm at The Terrace, located at 293 Paramus Road, Paramus, New Jersey.

Tickets range from $49.00 to $99.00 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.com. This event benefits the Women's Rights Information Center of Englewood, New Jersey.

The mentor line-up is a diverse mix of women, each bringing their unique energy and perspective. From the dynamic to the resilient, the focused to the free-spirited, and the courageous to the raconteur, these women are ready to inspire teach and empower you. The event was founded and produced by T.H. Irwin, a true creator.

The programming gives you two options before everyone joins to hear the mentor conversation.

“Meet Your Mentor” ticket experience gives you the rare opportunity to sit with a mentor for one hour (6–7 pm). Once you purchase your ticket, you will be able to select the mentor whose table you want to sit with.

Ladies Mix It Up ticket leads you into a gamified experience where you meet women who like tequila, who hate to workout, and connect with women based on the many things they like and don't like as a person. Focus less on your job as a mom, friend, employee and more on what makes you authentically you.

The schedule:

5 - 6 pm - Doors open, grab food and a cocktail

6 - 7 pm - Meet Your Mentor experience OR Ladies Mix It Up experience

7 - 7:15 pm - Keynote Speaker (Jamie Hess)

7:15 - 7:30 pm - Sponsor (Dr. Tracy Verrico - Aquamarine Assets)

7:30 pm - 8:30 pm - Mentor Panel

8:30 pm - 8:45 pm - Q&A

8:35 - 9:30 pm - After party so you can connect or re-connect with the Mentors

The Women for Women Today experience is all about the connections! Take advantage of this opportunity to be part of something extraordinary. Secure your ticket today, mark your calendar for Monday, May 13th, and get ready to be inspired, empowered, educated, and connected with like-minded women.

This event is designed for #EveryWoman looking for something more:

A career shift.

Making new friends.

Learning new skills.

I'm just looking for the motivation to start something new.

The Women for Women Today experience was intentionally created by T.H. Irwin to celebrate empowerment, education, and personal growth in a more intimate and high-engagement format.

Jamie Hess is the keynote speaker, is a TedX speaker who founded the Gratitudology Podcast and her Brand Ninja programming. followed by The presenting sponsor, Dr. Tracy Verrico, is a practicing gynecologist who created a second source of income through real estate investing. She has since created a program to teach others how to generate passive income. The panel of mentors, includes Carmindy Bowyer (founder of Carmindy Beauty and former “What Not To Wear” TV celebrity), Cheldin Barlatt Rumer (Founder of This Is It network television), Angela Thomas (Media and Marketing Guru), Nina Pineda (WABC Consumer Reporter & Philanthropist), Amy Ashton Sausa (representative from Women's Rights Information Center), and T.H. Irwin.

A Meet Your Mentor ticket will give you the rare opportunity and access to these mentors. You can choose the gamify experience (Ladies Mixer) or the direct Q&A experience (Meet Your Mentor). We all come together for the panel discussion, and if you want more, there is an after-party where you can ask the mentors additional questions or say hello.

About Women's Rights Information Center (WRIC)

WRIC provides knowledge and opportunities to support the economic aspirations, self-sufficiency, and emotional well-being of individuals so they may live with hope, security, and dignity. For more than five decades, WRIC has been a safety net, a source of hope and opportunity, and a portal to a better life for Bergen County residents. www.womensrights.org

