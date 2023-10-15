Review: HAIR at Two River Theater-A Spirited Production of the Iconic Show   

Don your vintage 1960’s apparel and get tickets to see HAIR, now at Two River Theater (TRT) through October 22. This electrifying show features a multi-talented, spirited cast that brings the iconic musical to life. The book and lyrics for HAIR are by Gerome Ragni and James Rado with music by Galt MacDermot. TRT’s production enjoys the direction of James Vasquez and choreography by Mayte Natalio.

HAIR originally was produced Off-Broadway in 1967 and moved to Broadway in 1968. It has experienced a number of revivals on the Great White Way including one in 1977 and another in 2009. HAIR was a 1979 film based on the musical. Even if you have experienced the movie or stage show, you will be totally captivated by TRT’s current production.

HAIR tells the story of the hippie counterculture that existed in the late 1960’s. A “tribe” of anti-establishment youths living in New York City express their rebellion against the Vietnam War and reject the status quo while they desire to have their personal and sexual freedoms. You’ll get to know characters that include Claude, a young man who has been drafted for active duty in Vietnam; Berger, a social activist; Jeannie who is pregnant and in love with Claude; and Sheila, a NYU student, along with many other distinctive individualists.

The cast includes Jordan Dobson as Claude; Tre Frazier as Hud; Janelle McDermoth as Dionne; Olivia Oguma as Jeanie; Andrew Polec as Berger; Olivia Puckett as Sheila; Angel Sigala as Woff; and Bailey Day Sonner as Crissy. The company is rounded out by the ensemble members that include Devin Cortez, Tiffany Frances, Delaney Love, and Darius Wright. This energetic troupe of actors is totally engaging.

HAIR is well known for vibrant songs that have become a treasured part of popular American music. Some of the exciting numbers in the show include “Aquarius” by Dionne and Ensemble; “Manchester, England” by Claude and Ensemble; “I Believe in Love” by Sheila and Trio; “Hair” by Claude, Berger and Ensemble; “Easy to be Hard” by Sheila; “Where Do I Go” by Claude; “Electric Blues” by Ensemble; “Give Up All Dreams” by Ensemble; “Good Morning Starshine” by Sheila and Ensemble; and “Let the Sunshine In” by Ensemble.

Viewers will appreciate the excellent musical accompaniment by the band playing onstage. The Music Supervisor is Geoffrey Ko; Music Director, Conductor, and Keyboard, Noah Teplin; Drums, Jared Decker; Reed 1, Nicole Demaio; Reed 2, Erika Friedman; Electric Bass, Sherisse Rogers; Guitar 1, Gabriel Wareing; and Guitar 2, Nate Huvard.

The Production Team has succeeded in creating a ‘60’s scene that is lively and authentic. The Team includes assistant scenic design by Yijun Yang; assistant costume design by Emily White; assistant lighting design by Amara McNeil; assistant sound design by Aaron Harris Woodstein; and assistant wig, hair and make-up design by Tony Lauro. The Production Stage Manager is E. Sara Barnes; Assistant Stage Manager, Gracie Carleton; Intimacy Coordinator, Noelle Diane Johnson of Artistsheal; Assistant director, Bailey Dumlao; Wigrunner, Joelle Zazz; Dresser, Ariana Papin; Audio Mix Engineer, Jordan Porch; and Programmer Angus Goodearl. Additional Arrangements are by Angela Steiner, Sinai Tabak, and Conor Keelan.

HAIR’s themes of peace, love, and acceptance will resonate with modern audiences. With its stunning, memorable score and colorful scenes, the TRT production is sure to please audiences. Get in the groove and see it!

Two River Theater is located at 21 Bridge Ave, Red Bank, NJ 07701.

HAIR runs for approximately 2 hours with one 15-minute intermission. For tickets and more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/ and call (732) 345-1400.

Photo Credit: T. Charles Erickson